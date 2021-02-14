The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions and long delays on Araby Road (SR-195) next week while contractors apply an oil-based sealant on the road.
The work will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and is part of a multiple pavement preservation project taking place on highways across the state.
As a result, the following restrictions will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 20:
- Alternating lane closures will occur on north- and southbound Araby Road (SR 195) between mileposts 5.5 and 27.35.
- Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers will assist with traffic control at the intersection of Araby Road and 32nd Street.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
- A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Learn more about the project by going to the webpage https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/interstate-8-pavement-preservation-project-between-milepost-46
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.