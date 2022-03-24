Yuma police responding to reports of a vehicle collision Wednesday found a man who had been shot multiple times – and a stolen puppy.
The incident happened at approximately 12:12 a.m., with officers responding to the 500 block of South 6th Avenue for reports of a vehicle collision with injuries.
“It was reported that a vehicle collided with a parked car,” said Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin.
Franklin explained that when officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers also found an injured French Bulldog puppy inside the vehicle, which was taken to Foothills Animal Hospital by YPD Animal Control.
The puppy, which was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to make a full recovery.
“It doesn’t appear the puppy was shot, only nicked twice,” Franklin said.
According to Franklin, the puppy, which has now been reunited with its owner, was reported stolen on several social media sites on Tuesday.
“It is also unknown at this time as to why the stolen French Bulldog was in this vehicle,” Franklin said.
This is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
