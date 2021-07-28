A Laveen man died Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving struck a brick wall .
The driver, who was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, has been identified as 42-year-old German Hernandez.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 1:41 p.m., deputies responded to the area of the 4100 block of S. Avenue 3E for a report of a motor vehicle collision.
The initial investigation revealed that Hernandez was driving a yellow 2019 International 4000 Penske box truck southbound on Avenue 3E when for unknown reasons he veered off the road.
In doing so, Hernandez’s vehicle collided with a brick wall along the perimeter of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
The vehicle did not break through the wall, and continued south along its side until eventually coming to a stop.
The case remains under investigation at this time and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is urged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
