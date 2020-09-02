High school football will indeed happen this fall.
On Wednesday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted to endorse the updated Sports Medicine Advisory Committee return-to-play guidelines.
As scheduled, football practice with helmets can begin Monday, while other fall sports remain unaffected.
For example, volleyball tryouts can begin Tuesday in Yuma, while the expected start date for the kickoff of football season remains Oct. 2.
“To say we are happy to be where we are now is an understatement,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “The board members really took their time to make sure that this could be done safely. We think that it definitely can. With the help of everyone at our member schools doing their part, we can absolutely make this a memorable season.”
The news didn’t come as a surprise to administrators in town.
“We kind of expected that statement from the AIA,” Cibola athletic director Brett Pavey said. “They haven’t given us a reason to think they were going to change their plans at this point.”
Guidelines for return to athletic activities are based on the three benchmarks defined by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) guide to reopening of schools to offer in-person instruction, according to the AIA’s latest update.
Those benchmarks include: two weeks below 100 cases per 100,000 people or two-week decline in the number of new cases (not including current week); two weeks with percent positivity below 7% (not including current week); and two weeks with hospital visits due to COVID-like illness below 10%.
In Arizona – and Yuma County specifically – numbers are on a downward decline after seeing spikes this summer.
“Our metrics in Yuma County are on track and we expect them to be below the 7% mark when (the data) is released Thursday,” Yuma Union High School District chief communications officer Eric Patten said. “If that’s the case, at that point, we can really make our phase two plans.”
Yuma Catholic, which has already set-up its seven-game 2020 schedule, is eager to hit the field.
“We’ve been ready,” YC head football coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We’re excited and glad everything went through the way it did and we’re ready to hit the ground running and get ready for the first game.”
The Shamrocks’ first game is against Phoenix Christian. The Cougars finished 2019 at 9-1 and made an appearance in the 2A AIA state championship game.
Stallworth understands the importance of getting his team prepared.
“We’ve got to create a sense of urgency because the first two games of the season are probably going to be our toughest two games on the schedule,” he said. “We need to start preparing for top quality programs right out of the gate.”
John Ellegood, who led Gila Ridge to their first ever AIA state semifinals appearance in 2019, expressed his excitement for the return of football.
“We are excited that the AIA didn’t come out and change things again and now we can make a plan and forge ahead,” he said in a text message.
YUHSD remains committed to playing a YUHSD-only six-game football schedule this fall after the AIA approved the proposal several weeks ago.
“If not next week, the early part of the following week we will begin finalizing (schedules),” Pavey said. “We should have those in place pretty soon. We were just waiting when the official start date was going to be.”
