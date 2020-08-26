Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to an anonymous tip Monday that provided the location of a residence possibly being used to harbor illegal entrants.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting that the Yuma Sector’s Integrated Targeting Team (ITT) coordinated with Stonegarden law enforcement partners, who conducted a welfare check on a home in the 300 block of Honey Avenue.
A person claiming to own the home gave agents and other law enforcement personnel permission to search the home, which led to the discovery and apprehension of six illegal entrants.
All six were transported to Yuma’s Central Processing Center, where they were interviewed and expelled from the United States.
A “stash house” is a term used by human smugglers to describe what they think is a safe place to hide people until they can be moved to another location in another city.
From the outside, a stash house can look like any other residence, yet illegal entrants are often kept in filthy conditions without sufficient food, water or sanitary facilities.
In extreme cases, illegal entrants have been beaten, raped or held hostage until their families pay a ransom. Human smuggling organizations need stash houses to continue running their smuggling networks on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Agent Vincent Dulesky, of the Yuma Sector Public Affairs Office, added this is the first stash house found this year.