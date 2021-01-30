A 22-year-old Honduran national who escaped from a moving bus en route to the border to return him to Mexico, was recaptured within four hours.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the driver of a contracted security company that provides transportation services for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol reported the escape.
The Honduran man broke out of the emergency hatch of the bus and jumped out in the vicinity of County 19th Street and Highway 95 near Gadsden.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Somerton Police Department, Yuma Air Branch, Border Patrol Tactical Unit and the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit assisted Yuma Border Patrol agents in their search of the area for the man.
Yuma Border Patrol agents found the man at approximately 6:30 p.m. hiding in a drainage culvert in the area.
He was arrested and returned to the Yuma Border Patrol station for further processing.
