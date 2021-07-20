Entering the elementary school environment for the very first time is a multifaceted undertaking for both children and their families. Recognizing this led the Cocopah Indian Tribe to collaborate with Arizona PBS Kids to pilot a summer school program in which the tribe’s rising kindergarteners could find their footing to take their first steps into the classroom.
Designed to support tribal families and ensure their transition to the world of kindergarten is a smooth one come August, the three-week program involved multiple departments across the Cocopah community to foster four- and five-year-old’s confidence as young learners as well as social and emotional skills, early literacy and healthy habits.
According to Ana Bribiesca, Arizona PBS Kids program manager for Yuma County, a child’s transition to kindergarten involves the entire family system. As most of the participating families had no preschool experience to draw from due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer program immersed children in the classroom environment, allowing them to get to know their new teachers at Valle del Encanto and become familiar with the structure of a classroom setting and eating in the cafeteria, while their parents attended classes designed to increase their awareness of the importance of mental health and where to locate community resources tailored for their child’s age and stage of life as a kindergartener.
“Based on the evaluations, families were very happy with the topics they were learning about how to support their children and get them ready for kindergarten,” said Bribiesca. “It was a great success. With it being their first time in an environment that had some structure with other adults and other children, we made a difference for those children. It was a wonderful experience for the families.”
Through their sessions with Project LAUNCH (Linking Actions for Unmet Needs in Children’s Health), parents received education on behavior challenges like bullying and self-esteem and how to support their family by prioritizing mental health.
“For some children, kindergarten is their first experience in a school setting and sets the tone for the rest of their school career,” said Elizabeth Garcia, Cocopah Project LAUNCH director. “It’s so important to set these topics out there and empower parents in their understanding of mental health and why it’s important, because they are their children’s first teachers.”
With the involvement of the Cocopah’s Tribal Health Maintenance Program and Environmental Protection Office, families were also exposed to the concept of farm-to-table, taking home a dozen new recipes incorporating new-to-them varieties of fruits and vegetables, their own tomato plants to tend and an enriched understanding of where their food comes from.
“This program provided us an outlet to be able to reach children with the importance of health and nutrition in their school readiness,” said Tribal Health Maintenance Program director Josefina Chavez. “The foundation of good school readiness is health and nutrition. You’re creating awareness for them to eat healthier, and this has a lifelong effect, especially if you have this experience between zero and five years old – this is the prominent time for brain development. We were able to provide that for them and show them where the fruits and the vegetables come from, and that speaks 1,000 words.”
Funded by the First Things First Cocopah Tribe Regional Partnership Council, the program has already received approval for a redux next year.
“We consider it a success; we have very, very happy parents who now have testimonials about what this program accomplished for them and their children,” said the tribe’s communications director Jonathan Athens. “We think it’s going to build on that momentum. Success brings more success.”