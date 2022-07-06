Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a total of three fires over the Fourth of July holiday.
The first of the fires happened at approximately 11 p.m. July 2, with firefighters responding to a report of a trailer fire in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 11 1/2 Street.
Upon their arrival firefighters found a trailer fully involved in flames. Several vehicles and some brush in the area were also on fire.
They immediately deployed a hose and began extinguishing the fire.
The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department and the Yuma Fire Department were both called for mutual aid and assisted in putting out the fires.
Rural Metro firefighters also remained on scene for several hours afterwards to ensure no hidden fire remained.
On Monday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Rural Metro firefighters responded to a fire endangering a home in the area of County 18 Street and Avenue 1 1/2 E.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found multiple large piles of trash and brush on fire, with one spreading to a nearby home.
After quickly extinguishing the fires, firefighters stayed on scene to ensure no hot spots remained.
No injuries were reported.
Also on Monday, at approximately 1 p.m., Rural Metro firefighters were dispatched to the area of Avenue C and 5th Street for a report of a palm tree on fire.
When they arrived on scene firefighters found that a trailer had also caught fire.
Firefighters immediately deployed a hose and extinguished the fires before they were able to spread any further on the property.
They also remained on scene for several hours afterwards. No injuries were reported.
From June 19-25, Rural Metro fire responded to 244 calls for service:
- 195 – Emergency Medical Assignments
- 36 – Inter-facility Medical (non-emergent)
- 5 – Public Assist
- 8 – Fire/Fire Related Responses
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.