According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued several illegal entrants – one of whom was an unconscious female – after receiving an emergency call on Saturday.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., the Yuma Station was notified of an emergency call reporting that six individuals were stranded somewhere in the desert and needed medical attention. The group included two females who were said to be in bad shape.
Multiple Border Patrol agents mobilized to search for the group and eventually located them southeast of the Yuma Foothills.
An agent found an unconscious female and transported her to an awaiting emergency medical service (EMS) vehicle, which then took her to Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional medical care.
The other members of the group, one female and four males, were processed and expelled under Title 42 at the San Luis Port of Entry.
They were all Mexican citizens and ranged in age from 26 to 40 years-old.
The woman who was hospitalized was also expelled from the country following her release from YRMC.