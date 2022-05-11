Defendants found guilty by the Yuma Municipal Court will have to pay a new fee, with some exceptions.
The City Council adopted an ordinance that added a new court fee to help pay for technological advances required by the state. The amendment to the city code allows the Yuma Municipal Court to assess a $10 court fee to offset the technology cost associated with each case.
During a discussion, Councilman Mike Shelton asked how much money the city expected to come in from the fee due to the small amount and whether indigent defendants would be required to pay it.
“I know it’s only $10, but it would be on top of other penalties and fines that a defendant will be brought towards,” Shelton said. “How much do you anticipate this making? And is there any consideration that some of these people are indigent and already near broke just by virtue of everything else they’re going through?”
Court Administrator Del Miller noted that the city receives a “very small” percentage of all fines and monetary penalties paid by defendants, with 86% going to the state.
“We have no way to recover the amount of money that we’re spending on the technology that we have to use to run the court,” Miller said.
The court can’t use its own computers and equipment and must lease them from the state.
“So we pay out a significant amount of money. The base amount for just this is $60,000,” he noted.
To recover a portion, courts across the state routeinly charge a technology fee, but the Yuma court had not. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the court was forced to upgrade technology, and that came out of other funding sources.
The Arizona Supreme Court is now pushing for all courts to improve their digital capability, which will mean annual increases to keep up with an ever-trending digital world and eventual replacement of outdated digital video and communications systems estimated at $170,000, according to a staff report.
“We basically didn’t buy other things to make that happen, and now there’s another push to even expand on that. So this will not pay for all of that. It will only supplement it,” Miller said.
“And it really only affects the few,” he added.
About 7,000 defendants of the 12,000 cases a year would meet the criteria to pay the fee, such as those issued a civil traffic ticket who are found guilty or responsible. The fee does not apply to parking tickets and petty offenses and defendants found not guilty or granted deferred prosecution.
And not everyone who qualifies would be required to pay because it might be waived by the judge based on their indigency.
“If they’re determined to be indigent, those fees are typically waived regardless,” Miller said.
“So our numbers aren’t exact, but we’re not even going to come close to the mark ... We’re trying to be good stewards of your money, and make sure you’re getting something in return from the small percentage of the public that are using the court, being paid for by the many,” he explained.
“We’re just looking for a way to recover some of the city’s money so we’re not going back to the well,” he added.
Miller pointed out that the funds would not be recovered “instantaneously” as most defendants found guilty get on a payment plan. It might take 3-5 years before they pay all fines and penalties.
The council unanimously approved the ordinance. Councilman Gary Knight explained why he supported the court fee.
“I’m a strong believer that actions should have consequences and people have to be responsible for their actions,” Knight said. “I realize that 10 bucks isn’t going to pay for everything, but the taxpayers should not have to pay for somebody else’s bad actions. I have no problem with this at all, and I hope it helps pay for what the taxpayers won’t have to.”