MURAL 1 (copy)
Buy Now

San Luis Planning and Zoning Director Jose Guzman is seen here with a concept for a mural that will be painted on a wall of the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Ariz.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A mural honoring Cesar Chavez will appear on the exterior of the cultural center here that is named for the late farm labor leader.

Measuring 26 feet in height and 66 feet in width, the mural will depict Chavez but will include words “San Luis” and “Arizona” and include images of the American and Mexican flags to represent the city as a border community. Also incorporated in the mural will be the Arizona state flag and the flag of the United Farm Workers union that Chavez led.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you