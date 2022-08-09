Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 105F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.