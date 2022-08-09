SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A mural honoring Cesar Chavez will appear on the exterior of the cultural center here that is named for the late farm labor leader.
Measuring 26 feet in height and 66 feet in width, the mural will depict Chavez but will include words “San Luis” and “Arizona” and include images of the American and Mexican flags to represent the city as a border community. Also incorporated in the mural will be the Arizona state flag and the flag of the United Farm Workers union that Chavez led.
Work is slated to begin in September on the mural on the city-owned building located at 1015 N. Main St. The mural will be visible to passers-by on Main and on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
The concept for the mural was recently presented to the San Luis City Council by Jose Guzman, the city’s planning and zoning director who will oversee the project.
Guzman, who is also an artist, will do much of the painting, but said he will enlist volunteers from local organizations to help with the creative work.
“I will paint the part that is the profile of Cesar Chavez, and the other volunteers will help me with the other parts of the mural.”
Guzman gained his interest in art as a child, and at age 13 he placed third in a drawing competition sponsored by the Comite de Bien Estar. After than he placed third in an art contest hosted by the same cultural center for which he will soon paint the mural.
In 2008 he won a Congressional art competition for youths in U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva’s District 7. His winning entry hung in a corridor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“Art is something that I have always enjoyed, it’s a hobby that I have always had. I think that the city will be more colorful, more beautiful if we begin to integrate art (in public places) and promote it more.”
The mural will be the second in San Luis dedicated to the farm labor leader, who was born in the Yuma area and who died in San Luis in 1993. Three years ago, students at San Luis High School painted a mural on a wall on the city’s north side.