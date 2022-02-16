A criminal complaint was filed in Yuma Justice Court Tuesday against the 61-year-old man who allegedly strangled his brother during a fight.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, 61-year-old Adolfo Haros-Kempton was informed that he was being charged with one felony count of second-degree murder per domestic violence.
Haros-Kempton was arrested at approximately 3:33 p.m. on Sunday when deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5200 block of S. West Street for a report of a deceased man.
Attorney Raymond Hanna, the interim director of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, addressed the court about the matter of Haros-Kempton’s $1 million cash-only bond, and asked that it be lowered.
Hanna argued that it was currently set at an unreasonable amount, adding that his client could not afford to pay it.
He said Haros-Kempton’s daughter and sister were present for the hearing and had informed him that his client may have sustained several traumatic brain injuries over the years.
Stewart denied Hanna’s request and ordered Haros-Kempton’s bond remain as originally set. He also scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing.
The case is likely, however, to go before the grand jury by then. If it does, Haros-Kempton’s next court appearance will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
When deputies arrived Sunday to the West Street location, they met with the reporting party who stated that two men were having a verbal argument and that it had led to a physical altercation.
The physical altercation led to Haros-Kempton allegedly placing the victim in a choke hold, causing him to lose consciousness.
Life-saving measures were performed on the victim; however, he was pronounced deceased.
Haros-Kempton was found by deputies in a nearby abandoned trailer and arrested.
