Formal charges were filed in Yuma Justice Court on Thursday against the man who turned himself in to Yuma police in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this week.

Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

