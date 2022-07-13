Criminal complaints were filed Tuesday morning in South County Justice Court against the three men arrested in connection to a shooting in May that left a man dead.
Appearing in separate hearings, 32-year-old Joshua Cota and his 21-year-old brother Gregorio Cota, along with 25-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela Escalante, were each informed of the charges against them by Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero.
They were each told that they had been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Leonardo Melendez.
All three men appeared in custody with court-appointed attorneys and Judge Guerrero ordered that they each be held on $1 million cash-only bonds.
The victim’s mother was also present for the hearings and requested the highest bond possible for all three men.
The Cota brothers will return to court at 2 p.m. on July 18 for their preliminary hearings while Escalante’s was set for the same time on July 19.
Their cases, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that happens, their next hearings will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
The Cota brothers were arrested by Somerton police on July 7, while Escalante was taken into custody on July 10 at his residence in the city of Maricopa.
Escalante is also the registered owner of the vehicle used in the killing and is believed to have been the get-away driver, according to police.
On May 30, at approximately 3:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, later identified as Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
