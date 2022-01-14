Next month’s trial for Izak Lucero, who is charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel, was vacated Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucero, who is represented by attorney Wm. Michael Smith, has been charged with first-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
He is accused of killing 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, who was shot multiple times. Lucero remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
The case against Lucero had been set for a three-week long jury trial beginning on Feb. 1 in Yuma County Superior Court.
However, during his hearing before Superior Court Judge David Haws, Lucero and Smith were informed that the trial would have to be rescheduled.
Haws explained that he issued an administrative order suspending all jury trials until Feb. 11 in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
With that in mind, both Smith and a prosecutor from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, who was present in the courtroom, requested that a hearing be set to schedule a new trial date.
Haws granted their request and scheduled a trial setting hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a man, now known to be Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
