In lieu of its holiday concert – an annually anticipated traditional offset by COVID-19 – the Cibola High School choir offers a virtual alternative aimed toward keeping the spirit of the season, and the spirit of music, alive.
“From what I’m told, Cibola has a history of having four sold-out Christmas concerts per year,” said Brett Cuddy, Cibola High School choral director. “It’s something that people flock to; there are waitlists and tickets are sold out a month in advance. I feel like 2020 has been the year of the cancellation, so I wanted to keep that tradition – one that I know meant so much to the students and their families and the community – alive in any way that I could.”
Viewable on the “Raider Choirs” page at www.YouTube.com, a virtual performance of “Auld Lang Syne” features nearly 100 students whose crooning of the old Scots poem evokes the same essence of togetherness as when the song refrains throughout Times Square at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
“I think it’s the perfect year to sing that song, kind of as a celebration and a big wave goodbye to 2020,” Cuddy said. “I think we’re all happy to see it go, but the lyrics of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ also suggest that we should pick out some of the good times – to celebrate the end of the year, but to also see what good came out of it. The essence of choir is a musical community, and being deprived of that for so long, I wanted to provide that for them somehow.”
According to Cuddy, it’s been a year since the choir sang together; their last performance took place in December 2019, and they were about a week away from hosting their spring concert when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered their campus and halted corporate events.
Throughout the fall semester, students practiced primarily independently and submitted recordings of themselves performing the song, which Cuddy blended together in the final product with about 30 hours of editing.
“It took trust on their part,” he said. “It took a lot of trust for them to do that and put this project in my hands. They had to trust that I was going to be the only one who saw that solo performance and that I was going to layer all the tracks together. I assured them ‘This isn’t a solo; this is all about being able to be a choir again.’ It’s great to make the community and families happy (with the virtual performance). But the students are at the center of it all. They’re the ones who are actually missing out on the singing.”
Cuddy pointed out that, as an elective class, choir has always been there for students who want or need what it has to offer. And this year, the need is greater than ever.
“Just by being enrolled and participating in this class when they don’t need to be is a great indication of how much they need music in their lives and, for the returning students, how much they value and want those traditions they’ve established here,” he said. “That’s a very valuable thing right now, tradition.”
A native of central Pennsylvanian, Cuddy came to Yuma – and Cibola – in July by way of Arkansas, where he recently wrapped up a two-year graduate school program.
“I had heard about the choral tradition here and how meaningful that is, and I was very happy to be offered this position,” he said. “The school has been tremendously supportive of the arts. I haven’t been here very long, but I can already tell this is a school and a district that really listens and values the arts, which is not (common) everywhere.”
According to Cuddy, depending on what’s safe and doable come spring, it’s possible that the community hasn’t seen the last of the Cibola High School (virtual) choir.
“It’s amazing how music has endured through this pandemic,” Cuddy said. “I’m definitely not the first choir director to do something like this; there are a lot of great examples of this out there with choirs, with bands, with orchestras. The pandemic has not put music away. It’s very revealing how much humanity needs music right now.”