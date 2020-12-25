Whether he’s known as Santa Claus, Kris Kringle or Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, the name traditionally evokes visions of a cheery Caucasian man donning his signature white beard and bright red suit and flanked by a fleet of sleigh-pulling reindeer. In North America, that is.
In other places across the globe, Santa may wear a sombrero or a tropical T-shirt and flip-flops, as depicted in “Your Santa, My Santa,” a multicultural children’s book written and illustrated by husband-and-wife Roger Weaver and Margaret Thompson.
The idea for their debut story came about while the couple was curating a book collection for their son Zander, who was born in January of this year. In their endeavor, they discovered very few children’s narratives that represented their biracial family – especially Christmas ones.
According to Thompson, their family isn’t the only one who’s underrepresented in this way.
“When we looked online, there were maybe three books about a Black Santa; it was the traditional story, just a different colored Santa,” she said. “It kind of took us by surprise that there was really nothing at all that showed different types of Santas. It sparked an idea and I started writing out what kind of book I would like to have for my son; I didn’t think it’d be successful at all, I just wanted something he could at least read growing up.”
Formerly an English teacher and tour guide and now a Marine wife and young mom, Thompson has lived and worked in southeast Asia, Italy and Japan. One of the things her globe-trotting revealed is that Santa Claus looks different to different people.
“Santa does look different to each kid, and we wanted our son to understand that Santa is something personal to him and will always reflect what he looks like,” she said. “The whole point of Santa is that he’s there for kids, so why shouldn’t he also represent the kids that he’s there for? In Japan, fathers dress up as Santa and he’s not a white guy; of course he’s going to look Japanese.”
Thompson noted that her Australian roots also have something to do with her viewpoint.
“For me growing up, Santa always looked like an Australian Santa – he had tan skin, shorts, short sleeves and sunglasses,” she said. “He had a surfboard and kangaroos, not reindeer. At the end of the day, Santa’s not real, so why shouldn’t he reflect the climate that we live in? He’s been existing in other countries that aren’t predominantly white for ages, and that’s perfectly OK.”
Though the book wasn’t written to call out racial inequalities, Thompson said recent events like the Black Lives Matter movement are all the more reason literature like this is needed.
“This is my first time living in the United States; I’ve been here for one year now, and it was a massive culture shock for me to understand how bad racial inequality actually was,” she said. “Listening to my husband talk about what it was like to grow up as a Black child and Black man in America, the cops pulling him over one day when he was just walking out of the store for no reason other than to check his backpack – he was doing nothing wrong, but they just did it because he was Black. Hearing those stories makes me really sad for my son and really makes me worry about what his future is like here.”
Even for families who don’t believe in Santa Claus, Thompson said that by showing parents and grandparents dressed as the legendary man – or in one case, a woman – the book offers an opportunity to understand other backgrounds and celebrate diversity.
“Having a female Santa in the book is a wink to single moms or lesbian moms,” Thompson. “Of course Santa’s magic can turn him into a woman as well. The more that children read books that show so many different colors and disabilities, the more that they will think it’s just normal and not something that should be seen as ‘different. I think it’s really important for white children to see other races represented so they will also understand it’s normal, even if they are the majority.”
Launched on Amazon Nov. 1, more than 900 copies of “My Santa, Your Santa” have been sold in the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Australia and Japan.
“I honestly thought maybe we’d sell 30 copies to our friends and family,” Thompson said. “So many families, whether they be mixed race or Black families or Asian, are saying it’s nice to actually have the representation. Someone wrote to me that their father was in a wheelchair and their son has disabilities as well; one of our pages in the book shows a Santa with prosthetic legs, and for them, it was nice to see something that made them feel represented. Stories like that have been amazing.”
“My Santa, Your Santa” can be found online at www.amazon.com/My-Santa-Your-Margaret-Thompson/dp/B08M8FNRJM.
Thompson’s hope is that prospective readers will come away from her book with the realization that “Santa is for everyone and can look like anyone.”
“Yes, he’s a money-making machine for department stores, but realistically Santa is for anyone who wants to believe in him,” she said. “That’s what’s most important, not what he looks like or anything like that. He’s there for the children so he should represent the children.”