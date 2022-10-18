The time has finally come! I finally got my hands on the new iPhone 14. I’ve been holding off on purchasing a new phone, although the state of my previous phone desperately demanded such a purchase, due to the fact that I simply did not like the number 13. It’s a notorious number.
To be honest, there’s really not much of a difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 other than the “dynamic island,” which is a great implementation combining software with hardware. It’s a great way to save space considering that Apple still doesn’t manage to have a fully bezel-less design.