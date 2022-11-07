Myriah Farrar, director of Dancer’s Workshop, is this year’s winner of the Tribute of the Muses, an honor presented annually by the City of Yuma to recognize an individual who has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts.”

Farrar is was one of four recipients of awards presented Friday by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission and Parks and Recreation Department to honor persons or groups for excellence in or contributions to the area’s art scene.

