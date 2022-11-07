Myriah Farrar, director of Dancer’s Workshop, is this year’s winner of the Tribute of the Muses, an honor presented annually by the City of Yuma to recognize an individual who has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts.”
Farrar is was one of four recipients of awards presented Friday by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission and Parks and Recreation Department to honor persons or groups for excellence in or contributions to the area’s art scene.
Morgan Laguna, a ceramicist and art teacher at Gila Ridge High School, is this year’s recipient of the Apollo Award, which goes to an outstanding arts educator.
Weld Like A Girl received the Odyssey Award, presented to an organization, business or other group for outstanding contributions to the arts. Weld Like A Girl, started in Yuma by Shanen L. Aranmor, teaches welding skills to women and girls as a means of providing empowerment.
Jacob Natseway, a stage actor and math instructor for Career and Technical Education students at Arizona Western College., received the Helios Award, given to an outstanding newcomer to the art scene.
The Tribute of the Muses that went to Farrar is the signature award among the honors presented by the city.
“I’m just grateful to the community that they recognize the things we do for the community,” Farrar said. “It just makes me proud to know I am making a contribution to our children.”
Farrar, a dancer for 31 years, has been owner the past 12 years of the studio started in 1976 by her mother, Linda Farrar, in 1976. In recent years, Myriah Farrar has added gymnastics and cheerleading training to the studio’s curriculum.
The awards were presented at a ceremony in the Historic Yuma Theatre and Yuma Arts Center.
The Yuma Parks and Recreation Department, the city’s Arts and Recreation Commission and past Tribute of the Muses recipients select winners in each category from the nominees submitted by the public.