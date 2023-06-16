NAACP hosts Juneteenth on Saturday

The Yuma NAACP Chapter 101 will host the third annual National Juneteenth Celebration from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park, located at South 13th Avenue and West 5th Street.
With the theme of “Discovering our Roots,” the celebration will feature a variety of vendors, DJ, live music, cakewalk, face painting, bike giveaways, 3-on-3 basketball tournament divided into age groups and more.
During the call to the public at the June 7 council meeting, Karen Watts, on behalf of the Juneteenth Organization Committee, thanked Mayor Doug Nicholls and city administration for their support. The committee had previously asked city officials for help in growing the festival, maybe even adopting it as one of the city’s cultural festivals.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year the holiday falls on Monday, June 19.
Watts noted that the city employees waived park fees and helped the committee plan the event and design a “professional” poster for the event. The Yuma Police Department also offered to put on a canine demonstration during the event.
Watts and NAACP representative Delsa Dixon shared the background and “fun notes” on the history of the holiday.
“It represents when the last group of slaves in Galveston, Texas, received the news by a military escort that they were freed. That was June 19 1865, almost two-and-a-half years after the Proclamation of Emancipation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863,” Watts said.
“Celebrating this important milestone in American Black history is a positive way to bring people together for fun, education and to cherish our cultural diversity as a united city. We all must remember Black history is American history. We must be reminded of our past to protect our future,” Watts added.
Dixon noted that Juneteenth is also celebrated in the Mexican city of Coahuila. “They’ve been doing it because they have some Black Seminoles who left Texas and migrated there before slavery. They were escaping from slavery,” she said.
“They actually celebrate Juneteenth, but they do so in celebration of their freedom, whereas we do it because it took two years for them to let us know legally that we were freed. And so I thought that was interesting,” she added.
Dixon invited the council and city residents to join them in the celebration. “I would like to again invite you to join us and invite the public … to join us and discover a little bit more about our roots,” Dixon said.