NAACP hosts Juneteenth on Saturday

The Yuma NAACP Chapter 101 will host the third annual National Juneteenth Celebration from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park, located at South 13th Avenue and West 5th Street.

With the theme of “Discovering our Roots,” the celebration will feature a variety of vendors, DJ, live music, cakewalk, face painting, bike giveaways, 3-on-3 basketball tournament divided into age groups and more.

