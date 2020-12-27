Every mascot needs a name, and now the Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s new German Shepard mascot has his own moniker.
Tracker is the name that was chosen from among the dozens of entries posted in Yuma Sector’s online name our mascot contest, which wrapped up last month.
Agent Vinny Dulesky explained that the entries included a wide range of ideas, with the other top name suggestions for its furry ambassador being Rocky, Scout Trax, Buster and Brody.
Those six names were then posted on the Yuma Sector’s Facebook page and people were asked to either “like” or “love” their favorites.
He added that the Yuma Sector chose to hold the naming contest online because it was a great way to get the community involved.
After all the votes were tallied, the winning name of Tracker was submitted by the Hartman family of Yuma.
Dulesky said the choice of having a German Shepard as a mascot was based on it being the breed of dog used most commonly by the Border Patrol to sniff out the flow of narcotics, illegal currency, humans being smuggled, and to combat terrorist threats on a daily basis.
“German Shepards are a big part of the day-to-day operations of the U.S. Border Patrol,” Dulesky said.While
While Tracker has not made any public appearances yet, Dulesky said the community can expect to see him at public events soon.
“Anytime we have a public appearance or a school event we will utilize the mascot,” Dulesky said.
Tracker, he added, is intended to be used as a positive outreach tool in the community.
