Dr. Adil I. Baig
Dr. Adil I. Baig has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatrics Tuscany Plaza.
He most recently served as a pediatrician for Sunset Community Health Center. He earned his medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan. He completed several residencies, including Metropolitan Hospital Center, New York Medical College in New York City and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He began practicing in Yuma in 2016.
Dr. Emilia Matos
Dr. Emilia Matos has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatrics Tuscany Plaza Clinic. She will be moving her practice, Pediatric Associates of Yuma, to YRMC starting Monday.
Dr. Matos has served Yuma’s children since 1983, working in private practice.
She earned her medical degree from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. From 1977 to 1982, she served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. She continues to serve as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve Medical Corps.