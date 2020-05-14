Ariane Guthrie
Ariane Guthrie, of Yuma, has graduated from the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy with her PharmD degree in a virtual convocation that was broadcast on Facebook and the College of Pharmacy YouTube channel. She will be continuing her pharmacy training as a first year resident at the Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Tucson.
She has written and published two research articles while studying pharmacy at UofA. The first was published in the January 2017 Pharmacology Research and Perspectives Journal: Effects of resveratrol on drug and carcinogen metabolizing enzymes, implications for cancer prevention. The second was published in the November 2019 Arizona Journal of Pharmacy: Clinical Significance of Fentanyl’s Serotonergic Activity in the Inpatient Setting.
Guthrie graduated summa cum laude with honors with her bachelor of science degree in Nutritional Sciences in 2016 from UofA and is a 2012 Yuma High School graduate. She is the daughter of Kim and Maria Guthrie of Yuma.