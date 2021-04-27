A National Guardsman monitoring cameras for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol spotted a man Sunday morning who was struggling in the fast-moving current of the Colorado River near Andrade.
The soldier, who is with the 130th Kentucky National Guard and serving a one-year border detail at the Yuma Sector, saw the migrant enter the river from Mexico at about 11 a.m.
He then immediately notified Border Patrol agents in the area, who then responded to the location.
According to information provided by Yuma Sector Border Patrol, once on scene agents threw the man a rescue floatation device and pulled him to the shore.
The migrant was medically screened on site and did not need further medical treatment.
He was subsequently processed for removal.