April is National Volunteer Month and the Yuma Community Food Bank reports that it’ll be celebrating with various campaigns and volunteer opportunities.
“Volunteers are an essential part of fighting hunger in our community,” stated Michelle Merkley, chief operating officer for YCFB. “They pack thousands of meals every single month for hungry neighbors in Yuma and La Paz County. Without their support, we simply could not feed as many people as we do.
“The Yuma Community Food Bank’s Mission is to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for children and families throughout Southwestern Arizona, I don’t think people realize the work it takes to keep our food bank running.”
Merkley noted that the five main ways to make an impact at YCFB are by donating, volunteering, starting a food or fund drive, giving at the workplace and advocating.
A press release from YCFB elaborated that there are plenty of ways volunteers can help: Activities can range from cleaning produce and packing, sorting and distributing food to helping staff at events or providing services with one’s special set of skills. Volunteers from all age groups and all walks of life are welcomed by the food bank.
“Our various volunteer opportunities offer fun and unique ways for individuals and groups to contribute their time, talents and resources to help our neighbors in need,” YCFB’s statement read. “We offer volunteer opportunities Monday – Friday to enable us to distribute more than 55,000 meals daily, five days a week.”
To participate in National Volunteer Month and assist with YCFB’s cause to feed Yuma’s hungry, the food bank is holding these upcoming opportunities:
• Wednesday, April 5 – Thursday, April 6: Donate to YCFB for Arizona Gives Day
“Arizona Gives Day is just around the corner. Arizona Gives raises awareness about Arizona nonprofits and the critical role they play in our communities and state. The Yuma Community Food Bank is an Arizona Gives approved nonprofit. Find out more on our profile page: https://www.azgives.org/yumafoodbank.”
• Monday, April 10 – Monday, May 8: Walmart and Sam’s Club 2023 Fight Hunger. Spark Change.
“The campaign is planned to run in all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Club stores from April 10 – May 8, 2023. As a part of this program, donations will be collected from shoppers during checkout. Hunger is a reality in our community. The Yuma Community Food Bank is working hard to support our neighbors because when we feed our communities, we feed more than hunger. We’re feeding someone’s possibilities.”
• Now – Tuesday, April 18: AZ State Tax Credit Reminder
“Will you renew your commitment to fighting hunger in 2023? Please make a special tax credit-eligible gift today. You have until Tuesday, April 18th to make a tax credit-eligible gift on your 2022 Arizona state return! Our Qualifying Organization Code is 20536. [Visit] https://www.yumafoodbank.org/tax-credit.html.”
