April is National Volunteer Month and the Yuma Community Food Bank reports that it’ll be celebrating with various campaigns and volunteer opportunities.

“Volunteers are an essential part of fighting hunger in our community,” stated Michelle Merkley, chief operating officer for YCFB. “They pack thousands of meals every single month for hungry neighbors in Yuma and La Paz County. Without their support, we simply could not feed as many people as we do.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you