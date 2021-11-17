Yuma County may be lacking in special education teachers, but thanks to a $3 million grant, Northern Arizona University will be on its way to preparing 66 individuals to become Yuma’s next educators.
Awarded by the U.S. Department of Education’s English Language Acquisition: National Professional Development Program, the five-year federal grant will enable teachers to earn special education certification at undergraduate and graduate levels with English as a second language (ESL) endorsement.
Per a press release from NAU, the Bilingual ESL Special-Education Teacher-Education (BEST) project will fund 22 participants in the Master’s Degree in Special Education with certification and 44 participants in the Bachelor’s Degree in both Special Education and Elementary Education for dual certification.
The goal of this program is to improve classroom instruction for English Language Learners in the region through the elementary and special education it provides. The grant’s funding will cover the cost of tuition, fees and even textbooks for each participant.
Dr. Russell Prust, Education Chair for NAU Yuma, explained in an interview with the Sun that NAU has had grants for special education since 1993. While a lot of the money for it had dried up under the previous administration, Prust noted that there’s more federal money available for teacher training now.
“There continues to be a significant need for special education teachers in Yuma County,” he said. “To help meet this need, BEST will prepare close to 70 teachers through these two-year grant-funded degree programs to be offered in-person here at the NAU Yuma Campus.”
The first cohort will begin in January 2022 with fully in-person classes that will generally take place in late afternoons and evenings.
Prust stated that the program is geared toward the population it serves, noting the preference amongst students for in-person instruction. “Over the decades we have these cohorts, they become quite close; almost like a family,” he said. “Even after they graduate, they maintain contact.”
One special feature of the program at the graduate level is its internship opportunity. Instead of shadowing a teacher, interns that pass the necessary state exams are hired and paid as teachers. They’re also assigned mentor teachers.
Prust also mentioned that all students in the program receive the support they need through tutoring, case management and more. And since education districts in Yuma really like for teachers to have ESL endorsement, students can take an additional class for full bilingual endorsement and take a Spanish proficiency exam at no cost.
By the end of the program, the teachers will be ready to fill positions left vacant by the pandemic.
“In Arizona, we are losing teachers at a higher rate than in the rest of the nation,” said Dr. Patricia Peterson, a professor of Special Education at NAU and BEST Program Director. “The BEST grant will allow us to address this critical issue by training more elementary and special education teachers for the Yuma region.”
The program is still accepting applications. Prust noted that although there isn’t a set deadline to apply, the process to get fully admitted can take a few weeks. To be ready for the start of the program in January 2022, he recommends applying soon.
For additional information on the program, individuals can contact Dr. Russell Prust at russell.prust@nau.edu. For questions related to applications, individuals can contact Judith Ulrich at judith.ulrich@nau.edu.
