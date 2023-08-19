As part of Northern Arizona University’s efforts to help Yuma grow a skilled workforce and help reshape its economic landscape, the university has made an initial $2 million investment that is launching mechanical engineering on its Yuma campus this fall of 2023.
The investment enables people in the Yuma region to pursue bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering without moving away.
“In prior years, if students wanted to do mechanical engineering or any type of engineering really – most engineering degrees, you have to move away,” said Rocio Napoles, student development coordinator, sr. for NAU Yuma. “You might be able to do some classes locally before you have to move to Tempe, Tucson, Flagstaff, out of state. The associate of engineering, really, what it does is help you fill in a lot of the prerequisites for the bachelor degree in engineering so it’s not full-on engineering, per se. It’s like a very basic prerequisite; that’s not to say the associate degree is basic information because in no way are all of these classes basic information. It’s an amazing foundation.”
Napoles explained that NAU cross-checked Arizona Western College’s engineering degree and found “a very general amazing associate degree of engineering that is very flexible for students to go off to other institutions and try and get admitted into engineering programs.”
Because of that, NAU only identified three extra courses AWC students would need to take in order to be able to transfer to NAU and finish the bachelor’s degree in a clean two years: EGR 252 – Dynamics, EGR 253 – Mechanics of Materials and DFT 180 – CAD with Solidworks.
“That’s where the collaboration really came through,” Napoles described. “... Arizona Western College was really, truly amazing when we came back and we said, ‘The DFT 180 was only being offered in Wellton’ and we said, ‘Can we bring a class to Yuma?’ And the thing is the lab was in Wellton.
‘So they said, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do it.’ So they are all set up here on the Yuma campus so our students could take that DFT class here on the Yuma campus.”
For NAU’s part, they’ve been bringing in state-of-the-art equipment and repurposing rooms in AWC’s engineering building to set up labs for students. The faculty is already hired for the upper division courses and now, the program’s making mechanical engineering bachelor’s degrees possible to attain in Yuma.
Because there are plenty of prerequisite classes students need to take and various scholarship opportunities, Napoles recommends interested students reach out as early as possible so that they can work out a plan that will help them meet their needs.
Students who want to finish in four years will be busy each semester but having full-time status and indicating their interest early only boosts their chances for more scholarships.
Napoles pointed out that NAU’s Access2Excellence initiative offers full tuition coverage for every undergraduate Arizona resident (or any eligible member of Arizona’s 22 Tribes) with a household income up to $65,000.
On top of that, students who are part of the “2NAU” program for at least two semesters prior to transferring, with a minimum 3.0 GPA, can qualify for the 2NAU scholarship which awards them $2,000 for up to two years.
There’s also the Louie Transfer Award scholarship, which provides up to $2,000, and other opportunities they can find through becoming involved in college.
“I am so excited. I think here in Yuma – and I know we’re talking mechanical engineering, but our elementary ed program is huge, it’s amazing,” Napoles remarked. “We’re providing a lot of teachers for the community. Social work, psychology – we’re bringing in the mental health counseling very early on. Our nursing program is huge; it’s a destination program. Those are all bachelor degrees that are in-person where we’re able to give back to our community and we’re able to educate our community.
“So if students are meeting the requirements for Access2Excellence, we’re not only making it accessible for them to become a nurse, to become a teacher, to go out there and provide back to Yuma. Our next step is that we’re gonna bring engineers to Yuma. We’re gonna start providing engineers to Yuma, we want Yuma to have engineers, we want our students to be able to stay home and work from their city – if that’s what they want to do.”
Andy Wang, NAU’s dean for the School of Engineering in Flagstaff, spoke to the importance of engineering degrees in the region: With top employers like the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, engineers are continually in demand.
“The need for engineers is growing in Yuma and the wider region,” he said. “There are military installations there and they’re big employers and they need a lot of engineers. If the economy is going to grow and evolve, it’s going to take engineers. We’re going to be ready to educate that next generation of engineers.”
Professor Constantin Ciocanel, chairman of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NAU, shared that thanks to the articulation agreement between AWC and NAU, the pathway from AWC’s program to NAU’s is a direct one.
“Right now, we are building the capacity of the facilities and the laboratories to offer courses that are required for the completion of a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering,” Ciocanel said. “We are going to have state-of-the-art laboratory facilities in Yuma. We are in the process of acquiring equipment as we speak. It’s going to be a very well-equipped facility that will expose students to opportunities for hands-on and experiential learning.”
Wang added that the school will continue to invest in the program as they add capacity and students. “We are starting the process of getting them formally enrolled,” he said.
To learn more about the new opportunity, visit https://nau.edu/yuma/mechanical-engineering or contact Rocio Napoles, MEDL, at 928-317-6436 or rocio.napoles@nau.edu.