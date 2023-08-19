As part of Northern Arizona University’s efforts to help Yuma grow a skilled workforce and help reshape its economic landscape, the university has made an initial $2 million investment that is launching mechanical engineering on its Yuma campus this fall of 2023.

The investment enables people in the Yuma region to pursue bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering without moving away.

