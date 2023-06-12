In honor of National Higher Education Day, Northern Arizona University celebrated by shining a special spotlight on its Yuma branch campus. According to a statement from NAU, the institution is notable for demonstrating “the enduring significance of education and the transformative impact it has on the lives of students.”

For over 35 years, NAU-Yuma has primarily served Hispanic first-generation students near the U.S.-Mexico border and recently achieved a milestone with its fall graduating class. The university reports a total of 2,265 graduates earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in five years.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you