In honor of National Higher Education Day, Northern Arizona University celebrated by shining a special spotlight on its Yuma branch campus. According to a statement from NAU, the institution is notable for demonstrating “the enduring significance of education and the transformative impact it has on the lives of students.”
For over 35 years, NAU-Yuma has primarily served Hispanic first-generation students near the U.S.-Mexico border and recently achieved a milestone with its fall graduating class. The university reports a total of 2,265 graduates earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in five years.
“Education is the key that unlocks the door to opportunity and empowers individuals to shape their futures,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said. “At Northern Arizona University-Yuma, we are proud to provide diverse student populations with the tools and resources they need to succeed. On National Higher Education Day, we celebrate the transformative impact of higher education in fostering social and economic mobility.”
The spotlight on NAU-Yuma also emphasized its partnership with Arizona Western College. Of late, the campus has taken a proactive role in responding to Yuma County’s workforce needs. Come fall, NAU-Yuma and AWC are launching a mechanical engineering degree program with the support of an initial $2 million investment.
“This collaborative initiative creates a seamless pathway for AWC mechanical engineering associate degree graduates to earn a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from NAU-Yuma, thus ensuring the region has a skilled workforce in this field,” provided NAU’s statement.
The campus has als recently introduced the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program to address the state’s demand for professional nurses. Funded by a $6.4 million grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the program streamlines nursing prerequisites and expedites nursing students’ graduations.
Reflecting on the importance of higher education, NAU release expressed pride in the Yuma branch campus’ achievements, from its graduation numbers to its collaborative programs with AWC, which “exemplify its commitment to shaping a skilled workforce and meeting critical societal needs.”
