Indigenous students in Arizona have a new option for covering university costs, thanks to Access2Excellence at Northern Arizona University.
Currently, NAU’s Access2Excellence (A2E) initiative provides full tuition coverage for Arizona residents with a household income of $65,000 or less.
Now, that coverage benefit is also being extended to members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes beginning in fall 2023.
The extension of the A2E initiative to Indigenous students is not dependent on family income and will apply to all new and transfer students, including those who live outside of Arizona but are members of the 22 Arizona tribes.
In the Yuma area, this benefit will extend to members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe and Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe.
“NAU has a long-standing commitment to Indigenous Peoples and to the state of Arizona, most recently codified as a major priority in our NAU 2025 – Elevating Excellence strategic roadmap,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera. “In evaluating the portfolio of initiatives we plan to undertake to advance this commitment, we recognized that sending a clear, unambiguous message that Native American students were welcomed at NAU and would receive the financial support needed to succeed should be our first course of action.”
He explained that the university conducted the requisite consultation process with Native American stakeholders, evaluated the legal issues that would need to be addressed in the design of the financial aid program and modeled the financial impacts to the institution.
The result, by his account, is a model financial aid program designed to benefit Native American students from Arizona’s federally recognized tribes without consideration to family income, state of residence or existing Tribal scholarships prospective students may have earned.
“This is a great first step in our quest to do good by our commitment to Indigenous Peoples and will change the Tribal Nations throughout Arizona by allowing students to pursue their dreams and support not only their lives, but also the lives of their families and communities,” Cruz Rivera said. “When you educate one person, you educate a community and those benefits reverberate over and over.”
Per NAU’s press release, the university has been working to create pathways to enhance access to higher education for Native American students and has built on a foundation that’s placed it at the forefront of institutions across the nation in awarding degrees to Indigenous students.
The release also noted that NAU has been recognized as a leader in many fields. Students benefiting from A2E may also benefit from this leadership as NAU has been named:
- No. 1 in public health bachelor’s degrees
- No. 1 in hospitality management bachelor’s degrees
- No. 1 in education master’s and doctoral degrees
- No. 4 in total master’s degrees
- No. 6 in total doctoral degrees
“At NAU, we pride ourselves on our service to Native American students and the communities they represent,” Cruz Rivera said. “Extending A2E eligibility for our Arizona tribal members is an important step as we plant seeds for the success of future generations of Native American students at NAU. My thanks to our team and our engaged tribal partners who work every day to make higher education accessible and affordable to all.”
In addition to this support, NAU also has the Office of Indigenous Student Success, the Native American Cultural Center on its Flagstaff campus and a newly-launched Indigenous Peoples Living-Learning Community.
“Last year on Indigenous Peoples Day, President Cruz Rivera announced a redoubling of our efforts to better partner with and serve Indigenous communities in Arizona by expanding access to Native American students and supporting their success,” said Ann Marie Chischilly, vice president for Native American Initiatives at NAU. “[This] announcement follows through on that commitment. I am honored that NAU is so focused on advancing our work as an Indigenous serving institution for the betterment of the native nations of Arizona and beyond.”
Details about A2E for members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes can be found online at nau.edu/a2e. As NAU implements the program, the university will first use tuition scholarships offered at the time of admission and any other federal grant program, such as the Pell, and the remaining costs will be funded by NAU. Additional aid like tribal scholarships will not be used for tuition costs and can be applied instead for other costs of attending college, like housing, books and other fees–ensuring Native American students eligible for this program have access to all opportunities to make their NAU education affordable.
Specific questions about financial support can be answered by calling NAU’s Student Service Center at (928) 523-9501.
