Northern Arizona University is looking to fill gaps in Arizona’s health care shortage and now, they’ll be doing so at an accelerated pace. The university announced its introduction of a new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program at campuses throughout the state, including Yuma.

Per NAU, the 16-month compressed program is designed for students with some college experience and is anticipated to launch in fall 2023. Thanks to a $6.4 million grant funded by the State of Arizona though the Arizona Department of Health Services, the CBSN is part of a larger project to expand accelerated nursing programs and offer full-tuition scholarships to 240 students.

