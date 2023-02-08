Northern Arizona University is looking to fill gaps in Arizona’s health care shortage and now, they’ll be doing so at an accelerated pace. The university announced its introduction of a new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program at campuses throughout the state, including Yuma.
Per NAU, the 16-month compressed program is designed for students with some college experience and is anticipated to launch in fall 2023. Thanks to a $6.4 million grant funded by the State of Arizona though the Arizona Department of Health Services, the CBSN is part of a larger project to expand accelerated nursing programs and offer full-tuition scholarships to 240 students.
The CBSN joins NAU’s existing accelerated bachelor’s in nursing (ABSN) program as another affordable pathway to nursing degrees. The ABSN program – offered at select campuses this summer – is designed for students who have existing bachelor’s degrees in a field outside of nursing.
“At NAU, we are committed to ensuring students are prepared to enter the nursing workforce our state so desperately needs,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said. “Thanks to this state grant, NAU will significantly expand its nursing program offerings and educate more students who will positively contribute to serving Arizona’s communities and address health equity throughout our state.”
Students who receive the full-tuition scholarships from this grant will be required to work for four years as a nurse in Arizona upon graduation. This is intended to help graduates secure nursing roles in all corners of the state, including rural and underserved communities. With the accelerated and compressed programs, they’ll be filling these roles sooner.
“Arizona is ranked in the top five states nationwide experiencing severe nursing shortages,” Lillian Smith, dean of NAU’s College of Health and Human Services noted. “NAU is positioned to address this critical shortage by increasing access to high-quality accelerated nursing programs which will decrease the time of completion for practice-ready bachelor’s prepared nurses to enter the workforce.”
Janina Johnson, executive director of NAU’s School of Nursing, added that the tuition scholarships are important because they remove economic barriers for individuals who may be unable to return to school for financial reasons.
“NAU has a rich history of serving rural and underserved communities,” Johnson said. “With this grant and NAU’s School of Nursing’s strong track record offering quality nursing education, we can support and graduate more nurses and build the nursing workforce across all Arizona communities.”
To learn more about the nursing opportunities at NAU, visit nau.edu/nursing.
