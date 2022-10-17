During the last five years in Arizona, about 50,000 students a year forego college after high school, says Dr. José Luis Cruz Rivera, president of Northern Arizona University. The reasons why may vary between economics, self-confidence and other circumstances, but NAU is making it a mission to increase college-going rates and college attainment through a new partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) and ten community college districts across the state, including Arizona Western College.

“[Arizona’s] economy is one of the fastest growing in the country,” Cruz Rivera said. “All of these new jobs require post-secondary credentials, and we are among the bottom in the country in terms of the percentage of folks that have them. So by coming together, we’re looking forward to really making it easier for the people of Arizona to get the education they need for the jobs they need.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you