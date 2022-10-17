During the last five years in Arizona, about 50,000 students a year forego college after high school, says Dr. José Luis Cruz Rivera, president of Northern Arizona University. The reasons why may vary between economics, self-confidence and other circumstances, but NAU is making it a mission to increase college-going rates and college attainment through a new partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) and ten community college districts across the state, including Arizona Western College.
“[Arizona’s] economy is one of the fastest growing in the country,” Cruz Rivera said. “All of these new jobs require post-secondary credentials, and we are among the bottom in the country in terms of the percentage of folks that have them. So by coming together, we’re looking forward to really making it easier for the people of Arizona to get the education they need for the jobs they need.”
The initiative is known as the Arizona Attainment Alliance (A++) and aims to harness the collective impact of distinct institutions based on a shared desire to dramatically boost Arizona’s postsecondary attainment rate. As the number of jobs requiring higher education increases, the shortage of bachelor’s degrees and other credentials becomes more concerning. Led by NAU, A++ is meant to bridge that gap and represent a new kind of student-centered postsecondary ecosystem – one based on collaboration across shared interests and priorities and the optimization of complementary assets in service to Arizonans.
“The really exciting thing about the initiative is that it’s one of its kind nationally in terms of bringing together independent institutions across the state,” Cruz Rivera said. “[They’ll] work together and be informed by the Arizona Commerce Authority, who is best positioned in the state to understand the changes in workforce needs and the projected types of jobs that will become available and what type of credentials they require for the people of Arizona to be able to contribute to and benefit from these new jobs.”
A++ will launch this fall. The president explained that each community college district will have representatives working with NAU staff and leadership on an exploratory commission for a year. In this period, they’ll develop a five-year roadmap to reach those attendance and attainment goals and meet Arizona’s changing workforce development needs.
Per NAU, A++ leverages a statewide footprint spanning all 15 Arizona counties to serve more than 322,000 students. By harnessing the collective capacity of partner institutions and organizations, A++ expects to be able to:
- Boost the immediate college-going rate of the state’s high school graduates.
- Serve a growing proportion of adults with some college experience but no degree.
- Exceed expected progression and graduation rates.
- Increase the postgraduate value of the credentials that students earn.
“We are already doing things right now at NAU with our community college partners,” he said. “We have many articulation agreements and intergovernmental agreements with each of the community college districts and specific campuses within each community college district. But what this helps to do is spend 12 months seeing what we already do and what we’re not necessarily doing across the board. NAU may be working with Coconino Community College or Arizona Western in certain things that would make sense for us to bring up to scale so that they are available throughout the state.
“So we will spend one year identifying all of those things, continuing to do what we’re already doing. And then with a five-year plan of implementation, we’ll have three or five big things that we will be pushing to make sure that we’re in better alignment with the workforce development needs of the state. The development of the plan itself will also allow us to have a clearer value proposition for the state and for private investors. They want to contribute more in our work as institutions so that we can then make not only higher quality programs available, but also more affordable programs available to students.”
While the plans for the roadmap are yet to be identified, NAU’s press release shared that A++ will explore opportunities across the following areas, among others:
- Cross-institutional approaches to strategic enrollment management and degree completions that maximize access and attainment.
- Strategies to strengthen the K-12 to higher education pipeline, such as dual credit and pre-acceptance programs.
- High-quality, seamless, career-driven academic pathways that could be made available through A++, starting at the certificate level and continuing through associate, bachelor and graduate/advanced credential levels.
- Cross-institutional shared services and technologies that provide seamless, high-quality student success, career advisement and transfer-pathway services.
“The collaboration of our state’s community college districts with NAU to boost attainment is a crucial step in meeting Arizona’s clear need for high-quality, high value degrees to be attainable by students wherever they live and learn,” said Dr. Daniel Corr, president of Arizona Western College. “A++ will build on NAU and AWC’s longstanding partnership and leverage our collective work in serving our students to remove barriers, create access to opportunity and power prosperity in Yuma and La Paz Counties and beyond.”
Representing AWC, Corr recently discussed the future of workforce development in higher education during a public town hall event. Combined with commentary made by Cruz Rivera in an interview with the Yuma Sun, both AWC and NAU have expressed interest in structuring attainment in such a way that working professionals may be able to stack certificates or professional experience to more quickly earn the credentials they need to qualify for work.
Other opportunities may include conditional acceptance to university by having students begin their pathway at their nearest community college.
“‘How do we go from stackable credentials and prior learning credits to a bachelor’s degree and beyond?’ will be one of the questions we will be asking ourselves,” Cruz Rivera said. “At NAU, an important component of our work is that we want to make sure our students are prepared for the workplace, for good careers as well as pursuing further study – master’s degrees, PhDs. But we’re not losing sight of the fact that our education is also about creating civically-engaged citizens. And so we are similarly paying a lot of attention to the work that we do around our general studies education, critical thinking and the like so that our students can not only have careers of consequence, but also lives of purpose.”
Without losing sight of providing a rounded education, NAU and its partners hope to meet future needs today through A++.
“The opportunity A++ represents has resonated across the state with college leaders and business organizations who see an opportunity to cultivate talent and facilitate opportunity right here in Arizona,” Cruz Rivera concluded. “Development of A++ has garnered national attention as an innovation to watch in changing the landscape of attainment and modeling the possibilities for scale, impact, quality and value in a statewide educational ecosystem. By bringing together cross-sector partners with distinct identities, complementary strengths and a desire to better serve Arizonans, A++ represents a cutting-edge approach to redesigning higher education with an emphasis on economic mobility and postsecondary value.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.