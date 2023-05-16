Becoming a Northern Arizona University Lumberjack is about to become an easier goal for Arizona Western College Matadors. Thanks to the Arizona College Excellence (ACE) initiative, AWC students will be eligible for scholarships and comprehensive support beginning this summer.
The program is made possible by a $3.8 million grant from the Helios Education Foundation along with a $3.8 million match from the NAU Foundation. It aims to help community college students “persist, transfer to NAU and graduate prepared for personal and professional success,” per AWC. $2.2 million in direct scholarship funding is included for this purpose, too.
ACE is integrated with NAU’s Arizona Attainment Alliance (A++) ecosystem approach to educational attainment at the state level. And it’s a partnership with AWC and five other colleges primarily serving rural and tribal communities: Coconino Comunity College, Diné College, Mohave Community College, Northland Pioneer College and Yavapai College.
If the initiative sounds familiar to any Yumans, that’s because it’s modeled after AWC’s existing Yuma Educational Success (YES) program with NAU in that it’ll be providing shared resources and strategic and incentivized partnerships with community colleges to promote attainment.
“Arizona Western College has a long history of partnering with NAU to expand educational opportunities in Yuma County,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “The ACE initiative will undoubtedly accelerate economic mobility and create the thriving communities we seek. My sincere thanks to (NAU President) Dr. Cruz Rivera and the Helios Education Foundation for this partnership.”
NAU – Yuma Associate Vice President and Campus Executive Officer Michael Sabath added that, “The ACE initiative will contribute greatly to strengthening educational pathways between AWC and NAU-Yuma and, in turn, help to increase bachelor degree attainment rates and better meet the needs of employers in our region.”
While students from Yuma County can always apply to NAU directly, the ACE initiative expands access by providing support from multiple institutions directly at their local community college.
“ACE is our commitment to students throughout Arizona that NAU is a partner in supporting aspirations for upward mobility, workforce preparedness and social impact,” said José Luis Cruz Rivera, president of NAU. “I am appreciative of the support of Helios and the NAU Foundation, which will allow NAU and our partner community colleges to strengthen opportunities for transfer students, improve workforce preparation and drive valuable economic outcomes for individuals and communities. ACE is an example of the power of the A++ model to use our collective reach as distinct institutions to positively impact students and communities, delivering true value from higher education and driving prosperity in every corner of the state.”
In addition to robust scholarship funding – available for up to three years of students’ community college journeys – AWC reports that ACE will: facilitate increased communication, student outreach and support; create clear academic pathways that lead to positive career outcomes; and provide significant financial resources, such as summer stipends and basic need funds, that help students meet their full potential and realize their personal and professional aspirations.
“The Arizona College Excellence initiative aligns with our mission to expand postsecondary enrollment and completion in Arizona,” said Paul J. Luna, president and CEO of Helios Education Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Northern Arizona University on this at a time when there’s an urgent need in Arizona to improve education outcomes. We also look forward to broadening our reach in northern and rural parts of the state through this initiative.”
“As NAU and A++ advance the crucial work of meeting the state’s attainment imperative, ensuring that talented students can meet their full potential and participate in the booming economic growth we are experiencing in Arizona, the ACE initiative directly addresses barriers to retention and success for students and ensures they can successfully transfer from a community college to NAU,” concluded Jonathan Gagliardi, vice president for economic mobility and social impact at NAU. “Through ACE, NAU and our partners are taking meaningful action to redesign educational experiences and support structures to center equitable access and attainment, impactful workforce outcomes and upward mobility.”
The ACE initiative will launch this summer, with initial students enrolling and receiving scholarships in Spring 2024.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.