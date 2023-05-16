Becoming a Northern Arizona University Lumberjack is about to become an easier goal for Arizona Western College Matadors. Thanks to the Arizona College Excellence (ACE) initiative, AWC students will be eligible for scholarships and comprehensive support beginning this summer.

The program is made possible by a $3.8 million grant from the Helios Education Foundation along with a $3.8 million match from the NAU Foundation. It aims to help community college students “persist, transfer to NAU and graduate prepared for personal and professional success,” per AWC. $2.2 million in direct scholarship funding is included for this purpose, too.

