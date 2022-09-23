Northern Arizona University may call Flagstaff home but as one of Arizona’s three public universities, their sights are set on servicing the entire state. When it comes to meeting Arizona’s healthcare needs, Yuma sits at the heart of NAU’s endeavor.
“Our Yuma branch campus is sort of our flagship when you look at our statewide footprint,” said Dr. José Luis Cruz Rivera, president of NAU. “And so it is important for us as we seek to expand and broaden participation across the state of Arizona that we do so starting with our longest serving branch campus and the community that has been so instrumental to our ability to become ultimately – not only in Yuma, but university-wide – a Hispanic Serving Institution.
“The lessons that we have learned throughout the last several decades of working in Yuma are instrumental to our ability to now better serve other parts of the state. Focusing our resources on expanding our work in Yuma have the benefit of not only better serving the community there, but also allowing the university to develop a blueprint, if you will, on how to better meet the needs of our communities across the state.”
In a media brief, NAU reported recent findings from its Healthcare Education Consumer Insights Report that Arizona is currently designated as a medically underserved region and is ninth in the nation for having the most healthcare provider shortage areas.
Ultimately, NAU describes a “tale of two Arizonas” in terms of equitable healthcare access where residents view the issue as almost doubly-concerning outside of Maricopa County. The disparity between needing healthcare and actually being able to access it was also found to be quite large.
To address this, they’ve developed a strategic roadmap called “NAU 2025 – Elevating Excellence.” With investment from the state of Arizona’s New Economy Initiative, NAU’s expanding programs statewide to serve local communities so that students can gain specific skills to address the unique needs of rural and medically underserved communities.
“Health disparities are something that we’re very much invested in eliminating,” Cruz Rivera said. “And one of the things that we have done is really align our work in Yuma and other places across the state towards solving that issue. For example, we have 77 different health-related programs at NAU: everything from physician’s assistants, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychologists, counselors – you name it. 77 different programs: a good subset of which is available to Yuma students.”
In Yuma, NAU already offers nursing, psychology, speech language pathology and access to online allied health degree programs. But come Fall 2023, Lumberjacks in Yuma will be able to earn degrees related to mental health counseling.
“The interesting thing that we found, particularly in Yuma, is that our graduates stay to serve Yuma,” Cruz Rivera noted. “By not only making this in-demand field available to our students, we’re also ensuring that a good proportion of them will be able to stay and serve their communities in this important area. And this is part of what I would say is a first step. The reality is that NAU has committed, with help from the state, to rapidly expand access to these types of programs across the state. We’re seeing triple-digit growth in programs such as occupational therapy and mental health.”
NAU reported that it’s observed a doubling in its number of school counselors in its program, where students are placed in schools as part of their education. Having noticed a demand for counselors in Yuma specifically, the university believes its program will be able to help.
Partnerships will also play a role in placing students in these programs where they’re needed locally as is already done for those in NAU Yuma’s health programs.
“We’re so privileged to have great partners on the educational front, of course, with Yuma County school districts and our long history working with Arizona Western College and its great president who has been a great partner, Dr. Daniel Corr,” Cruz Rivera said. “The relationship with these educational institutions is fundamental to our ability to drive this work forward. And then of course, on the health providers sector: the Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Regional Center for Border Health are also two key partners. We’re very much looking forward to the next 20 years. We’ve focused on the now but also in the long term and hope that our partnership with the people of Yuma will be strengthened through all of this.”
When asked about the current educational partnerships, Cruz Rivera highlighted a special pathway to NAU that students in the Yuma Union High School District can take advantage of. With the YES (Yuma Educational Success) program, YUHSD students go on to attend Arizona Western College full-time and apply to the YES program. While enrolled at AWC, YES participants join 2NAU and then receive personalized transfer advising, lower tuition rates, access to NAU resources, mentoring and transition support. Once transferred, they continue to receive support from local NAU enrollment management coordinators and academic advisors.
Accessibility to NAU doesn’t stop there, however. Cruz Rivera stated that affordability has been a priority for the university. With their Access2Excellence initiative, tuition is free for students from lower-income households and assistance is still available to those who don’t meet free tuition eligibility.
“Starting in Fall 2023, all students at NAU – including Yuma of course – that come from a household with income under $65,000 a year will be able to do their studies tuition-free,” the president said. “And given the fact that in Yuma, the median household income is around $50,000, this will cover a large number of households that will now have access to a tuition-free education at NAU.”
With these initiatives and more, NAU estimates that it will add nearly 19,000 jobs, $60 billion in labor income, $1.3 billion in tax revenues and $129.4 billion to the state’s economy in the next 20 years.
“NAU 2025 – Elevating Excellence is all about expanding opportunity and driving social impact,” Cruz Rivera concluded. “As we look at the particular initiatives I’ve mentioned, you can see that there’s sort of a subtext to it, which is that we are very invested in nurturing and sustaining healthy, resilient communities. We do that by ensuring that there’s access to the type of academic programs that are in demand, but also by ensuring that those academic programs are then able to position our students to better serve their communities. That’s our vision for the future.”