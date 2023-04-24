Northern Arizona University – Yuma has announced its Teachers of the Year for 2023.
Dr. Miriam Elizabeth Espinoza, an assistant clinical professor at the NAU School of Nursing, has been named the Full-Time Teacher of the Year. Richard Bowman, adjunct faculty from NAU’s Business Administration and Leadership Department, has been named Part-Time Teacher of the Year.
Both will be honored at the 36th Annual Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet put on by the Education Foundation of Yuma County on Tuesday, April 25.
Per NAU-Yuma, Dr. Espinoza’s educational background includes a Nursing RN-BSN from Liberty University, an MSN Family Mental Health Nurse Practitioner degree from Midwestern State University and a doctorate in Nursing Practice from Northern Arizona University. Her courses have covered topics such as psychiatric mental health nursing, pathophysiology and pharmacology for nursing practice and the fundamentals of nursing practice.
Aside from teaching, Espinoza has also served as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner in Yuma for the Arizona Children’s Association, Wellpath, Arora Group, Correct Care Solutions, Corizon Health and Community Health Associates.
She’s also held the titles of Director of Behavioral Health Services and Director of Psychiatric Nursing for the Bayshore Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas, but NAU-Yuma highlighted that she’s “done extensive volunteer work in mental health, participates in several professional associations and was the recipient of the 27th Annual Psychiatric Nurses Association Symposium Scholarship Award.”
Richard Bowman’s background is a varied one. While he teaches leadership, strategy and business plan development both on-campus and online, he holds a bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering and is a graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College, having been in the Army Reserve for 32 years. During his time in the Army, Bowman served as a colonel during Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Although his formal education began with engineering, it eventually extended to include business: He earned an MBA from the University of Utah and completed post-graduate work in Engineering Economics at Iowa State University.
Professionally, he’s had directing and general managing positions with AT&T, Spherion, CompuCom and Vanstar/Inacom. He was formerly a registered supervising principal for Questar Capital Corporation, an Allianz company, too.
Bowman’s community service has involved serving on the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Mesa United Way Executive Board and serving on the Mesa Economic Development Advisory Board.
But on a personal level, NAU-Yuma’s biography of Bowman shared that, “He and his wife love to travel. He has visited all 50 states, 51 countries and all 7 continents.” His most recent expedition? Antarctica.
