Northern Arizona University – Yuma has announced its Teachers of the Year for 2023.

Dr. Miriam Elizabeth Espinoza, an assistant clinical professor at the NAU School of Nursing, has been named the Full-Time Teacher of the Year. Richard Bowman, adjunct faculty from NAU’s Business Administration and Leadership Department, has been named Part-Time Teacher of the Year.

