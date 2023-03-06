Thanks to a collaboration between colleges and universities by the border, the Border Entrepreneurial Challenge (BEC) 2023 will bring college students, university alumni and entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch new ideas and expand existing businesses in front of a binational panel of judges.

The challenge comes from a partnership between Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University, CETYS Universidad, San Diego State University and Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. Participants from both Mexico and the U.S. are being sought for the challenge, which will be held online March 9 and 10 and in person March 11 and 12 at the AWC/NAU-Yuma campus at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

