To supplement local school districts’ recurring need for certified special education teachers, the Northern Arizona University (NAU)-Yuma campus will offer two in-person degree programs this fall that are specific to the vocation.
On the undergraduate level, the university offers a Bachelor of Science in Special and Elementary Education paired with a dual certification in elementary education (kindergarten through eighth grade) and K-12 special education.
A Master of Education in Special Education is also available to teachers who currently hold a bachelor’s degree, providing certification to work with students who have mild to moderate disabilities.
Offered in Yuma since 1993, the in-person component of the two-year programs is exclusive to the local campus; according to NAU-Yuma education department chair Russell Prust, all other NAU campuses are offering the programs remotely owing to COVID-19 protocols.
“Our population here – our Hispanic population, especially – really, really prefers in-person opportunities,” Prust explained. “(The programs) serve quite a few people in the districts who need to get certified. In special education, there’s always a need for teachers. We hear this regularly. Even if you’re in a regular classroom, you’re going to have special education students, so having that knowledge of how to serve them is really valuable.”
To provide more information on the opportunities to educators who may be interested, the university is hosting virtual information sessions this Thursday. Via Zoom, the one-hour sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. for the undergraduate program and 5:30 p.m. for the graduate program.
To participate, prospective students can visit https://nau.zoom.us/j/89559694832 and enter meeting ID number 895 5969 4832 followed by password 975426.
With questions, contact Prust at 928-317-7621 or russell.prust@nau.edu, or contact Kumja Moran at 928-523-5193 or kumja.moran@nau.edu.