Yuma County is holding a neighborhood meeting for major amendment cases impacting Foothills, Gila Valley and Yuma Mesa on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St., in Yuma.
The county is seeking public input on several major amendment cases now underway, an “essential” step in the public information and participation process.
The meeting will focus on the following major amendment cases: No. 23-01 (PA23-01), No. 23-04 (PA23-04), No. 23-05 (PA23-05) and No. 23-06 (PA23-06).
The process is an opportunity for residents and interested parties to voice their opinions and concerns about proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan.
During the 60-day participation process, neighborhood meetings offer a direct platform for impacted individuals to share thoughts and seek clarification on how the amendments may affect their communities.
The information obtained during the participation process helps decision-makers understand public sentiment.