After protest from neighbors, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission sided with residents who urged officials to consider the traffic impact of a proposed subdivision.
The commission on Feb. 8 unanimously voted to table a final plat for the Terra Bella Unit 2 subdivision. Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Perricone Arizona Properties, had requested the approval of the final plat for the subdivision that would be located at the southwest corner of Avenue 5½ E and the 36th Street alignment.
Plans call for about 6.92 acres to be divided into 25 lots, ranging in size from about 9,120 square feet to 12,328 square feet.
Staff had recommended approval of the final plat. Chad Brown, the city’s associate planner, explained that development of Unit 1 started in 2005. Unit 2 is the continuation of that development. Access to Unit 2 would come from local streets Bella Notte Drive, 37th Drive Place and Bella Vista Drive.
Commissioner Joshua Scott noted that last time the proposed subdivision had been discussed, residents had voiced concerns with the traffic on Avenue 5½ E and staff thought a traffic study of the area had been conducted at one time. Scott said he wanted to see that traffic study.
Augustin Cruz, the city’s senior civil engineer, replied that staff had looked for the traffic study and hadn’t found it.
Miguel Lopez, a 38th Place resident who would be adjacent to the proposed subdivision, brought up concerns with traffic impact and lack of green space. He noted that although this final plat is for 25 homes, in reality, the entire development when finished will consist of more than 100 homes, in addition to the existing homes.
Lopez argued that there is very limited access into the existing subdivisions, which include Terra Bella Unit 1, Kerley Ranch and Tillman Estates. All these subdivisions share only two entrances and motorists have to go through the other subdivisions to reach those areas, he said.
The traffic study is “something that is very, very important that needs to be addressed, it needs to be performed,” Lopez said. “We will be significantly impacted.”
He also urged the city to require more green space. “We pay a significant amount of taxes. We don’t request a lot from the city,” Lopez added.
Brown pointed out that right behind his home is a landscaped retention basin. However, Lopez noted that a retention basin is not a park and said that it’s the city’s responsibility to provide quality of life for residents.
“I beg the commission that you pay attention to that and to the green area, but if you’re not going to pay attention to the green area, pay attention to the traffic,” Lopez said.
Patrick Van Dyn Hoven, who lives next to Lopez on 38th Place, also questioned the access points and traffic. He asked whether the developer had considered an entrance off of Avenue 5½ E. Van Dyn Hoven said that it would take traffic away from their area.
Cruz replied that if it’s of significant concern, he could ask the designer to look into that and request a traffic study.
Albert Wharton, another 38th Place resident, also voiced concerns with traffic, pointing out that residents of Tillman Estates often cut through their street. The area already has a high amount of traffic and people speed through there, he added.
“People like to hug the corner of my lot,” he said.
Commissioner Lori Arney echoed a need for a traffic study. “We were told a traffic study had been done. In my opinion, it doesn’t exist. I believe a traffic study is warranted and should be done, a current one,” she said.
Hamel noted that both the public and the board had expressed concern with a traffic study not being available to them. “It would seem to me the correct action to do is that we ask that this item be postponed until we can get a traffic study and we can do a better assessment,” he said.
Commissioner Greg Counts then motioned to table the request until a traffic study is done “because we had specifically asked for it.”
With a second from Scott, the commissioners voted 4-0, with three absent, to table the agenda item.
In other action, the commissioners voted to keep Hamel as chair and Fred Dammeyer as vice chair of the board.