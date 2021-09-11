Editor’s Note: Due to the number of responses the Yuma Sun received, this story has been split into two pieces. This is part one. The second part will appear in the Sunday, Sept. 12, edition of the Yuma Sun.
Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those days that is forever etched into the memories of Americans. The terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the crash in a Pennsylvania field shocked Yuma County residents, including some who lived in other parts of the world at the time.
For some, the events of that day changed the course of their lives. Most clearly recall where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news.
The Yuma Sun asked local officials and community leaders to share their memories of 9/11. What stands out most about that day for them? Where were they when they heard the news? And how has America changed since then, in their opinion?
These are their stories and thoughts of that day 20 years ago.
I was in downtown San Diego with over 500 hospital communications leaders from across the nation at our national conference.
It was such a somber moment as we watched this unfold on the hotel big screen projector. You could look around the room and see hospital communications leaders (some from hospitals at the epicenter) working to implement their hospital crisis communications plans from afar.
You could hear details as leaders worked to coordinate blood drives, medical teams that could help where needed and bring comfort to hospital staff who could not leave their hospital duties to care for their own families.
Gratitude and support quickly ensued as we arrived home – flags flying high as collective efforts across our nation became paramount.
There is a deep and much deserved appreciation for first responders and those who lost loved ones on that day. Today, as I drove past the fire station on Avenue A – with the proudly displayed flags honoring lost firefighters I felt both sorrow and gratitude for the opportunity to live in this great nation.
Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications, Yuma Regional Medical Center
Almost anyone over 35 years of age can remember where they were and what they were doing at the time of this attack. I remember this time in our history as the moment that we realized that our way of life was vulnerable to the outside.
What amazed me was how quickly we as Americans united. This was the most patriotic era that I’ve seen in my lifetime. People from all over traveled to New York to assist however they could.
We lifted up our first responders across the nation and gave them the respect and acknowledgment as the heroes that they are. It was common for the years to come to see the Red, White and Blue flags lining our neighborhoods. These flags in our yards did not say, “I’m a Republican” or “I’m a Democrat.” They said, “I’m an American.”
When the ash and the smoke settled over Manhattan, we all made a promise. That promise was that we would never forget.
Somehow, over the course of 20 years, I feel that we have left that promise in the past. We have gone from praising our first responders to defunding and criminalizing them. We have gone from working together to turning in our neighbors, and we have gone from all being Americans to the largest divide that I’ve ever seen.
In my opinion, this event should be a sign of what was and still is possible in our country. I hope that when we find ourselves in dispute with our neighbors or family, that we never forget that we are all Americans and can find a way to unite again.
Yuma Councilman Chris Morris
I remember that morning as if it were yesterday. I was sitting in my office and received a phone call from my wife asking me if I was watching TV. My phone started exploding with people calling asking me if I was seeing the devastation of the first tower attack. I turned on my television only to discover the horror of the second twin tower, the Pentagon and the flight over Pennsylvania.
One of the most important aspects of the day for me was watching the bravery of the first responders as they rushed towards the devastation while most people ran away from it. They were true heroes as they exemplified service and self sacrifice, putting themselves in harm’s way to rescue whoever they could. They ran as fast as they could to take care of people that they didn’t know. It broke my heart to see the buildings collapse around them.
I kept wondering what would be next. The world stopped that day, and all of a sudden my problems really didn’t exist any more.
Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines
I was in Yakima, Washington, at the time, taking a break from my career as a firefighter. A little before 6 a.m. a friend called me and told me to turn on the news, that a passenger jet had crashed into one of the twin towers.
I woke up my wife and went straight to the television. I remember telling her that in the 1940s a military bomber had wrecked into the Empire State building, but that this seemed way different.
Fifteen minutes later the second plane hit the towers, and then I realized that this was a terrorist attack. I turned to my wife and said, “Osama Bin Laden.” She said, “Who?” I explained that Osama Bin Laden had been very open about attacking the United States in the past, and now that time was here.
As the news continued and they showed hundreds of firefighters walking to the towers, I told my wife that there was a good chance the towers could collapse because of all of the jet fuel. Much of the public didn’t realize that there had been a previous bombing in the basement, using a bomb-laden vehicle. In the follow up to that bombing, it was explained that the intent was to bring the towers down. So with my previous knowledge of this failed attempt in the past, it wasn’t a leap to realize that was what was happening.
When the first tower went down, I was in tears knowing that hundreds of firefighters had died. When the second tower went down, I was completely drained and numb.
This is what I remember of that day.
Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief Paul De Anda
What stands out most about that day is getting a phone call from my dad in New York telling me he was OK. I was at work getting started with my day. I was just finding out about everything, and he told me he was blocks away from it all. His wife was supposed to be on her way to the towers, but fortunately was delayed with work.
I think for some we are more aware of our country and the things we take for granted, like our constitutional rights enumerated in the Constitution, but also our quality of life, it means more than it used to.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls
By the time I heard the news, I was dropping my 1-year-old twins at the babysitter at 7:15 a.m. (an hour after the second plane hit the World Trade Center) and turned on the radio. I was working at the courthouse at the time (in the old courthouse before the new Justice Center was built) so I drove to work listening to the news on the radio.
When I got to the courthouse, all of the staff was watching the news in shock in their respective offices. With so many emotions circulating, there wasn’t an individual not completely overtaken by feelings of uncertainty and there was so much silence besides the news. I can’t recall a more somber time in those halls than that day.
Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette
I was a field training officer on dayshift, and it was actually on my day off. I remember waking up to my phone ringing off the hook. I finally answered, and it was another officer asking me if I was watching the news. I jumped out of bed and turned on the news.
I just remember standing there crying and being in a state of complete shock. I just kept thinking this can’t be happening in the United States of America!!! The shock was overwhelming and lasted for many, many months. I remember having a hard time trying to figure out how to explain this senseless tragedy to my very young children.
At work, we were put on standby and directed to patrol all critical infrastructure in Yuma County. This continued for months until we were confident there was no immediate threat to our community. But, we never let our guard down after that. We continued to remain vigilant in our community wondering when and where the next tragedy would occur. We now lived with the knowledge that the unthinkable was possible and could absolutely happen again.
I can tell you this event shook me to my very core, and while I am typing this, I am fighting to hold back the tears. Every year the 9/11 memorial events bring me to tears and take me back to that morning and the sense of complete helplessness.
I don’t think this memory will ever dim for me. The current state of unrest in our country just magnifies the feeling of our security being forever changed on that day.
Yuma Police Chief Susan M. Smith
The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, was a Tuesday. The radio in my bedroom was on, and I first heard that a jet flew into the World Trade Center. I got up, turned on the TV and saw footage of that initial impact into the building. It seemed unreal. Then the second airliner hit. I stood and watched the horror of the New Yorkers on the ground, remembering I was in New York City for graduate school 11 years earlier.
I wasn’t working then so I stayed glued to the TV. Every channel was locked in, not just the cable news channels. All of the channels.
We saw the people waving from the windows, some choosing to jump rather than burn to death. One tower pancaked to the ground, then the others. People in panic running for their lives in an avalanche of concrete dust.
I had a Yuma-Kofa Toastmasters meeting at noon, which is why I remember this being on a Tuesday. In a phone conversation with Sid Ramos, a fellow member, we agreed not to cancel the meeting but not to have a meeting as usual. We were using the City Public Works main room. A TV was rolled in and we watched the continuing horror together. One Toastmaster walked in and said incredulously “This is not the end of the world.” I told her, “Yes, it is.” We ignored her and continued watching 9/11.
After Toastmasters, I walked into Chase bank on 16th Street. They had a TV on for all the staff and customers to follow the terrorist event. Every place that normally did not have a TV found one.
That day was Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s finest moment. He showed calm, intelligent, bravery through it all. Those press conferences were not political. They were factual, reassuring, with perspective. He wasn’t what he would become in later years. He really was America’s Mayor in those days.
The unity of the moment would splinter, the memories get muddled. We are a people of short, distracted memories. Going after Bin Laden in Afghanistan was welcomed. Going into Iraq was far more questionable. The Patriot Act I think was an improper reaction to the terrorist attack. The war against Al-Qaeda became the worldwide war on terror, which even at the time struck me as too broad and losing focus.
Twenty years later I believe the lessons that might have been learned to our benefit have been muddled by ideologies and searches for political advantage. While I have watched most of the retrospectives on 9/11 in documentaries, how many of us have? How many classrooms, middle schools and up, devote time during this week to reintroduce next generations to what happened? The resources are all there if we want to use them.
Yuma Councilman Mike Shelton
The indelible memory I have is waking up in my college dorm room and seeing what seemed like the whole student body mourning in the middle of the campus. I’m from New York City and had only been away from home for a month when the attack occurred.
My immediate concern turned to family and friends that worked near the Towers. It was an assault on our country, but it was also a direct assault on my loved ones. Three of my former high school classmates died that day fighting to save others.
After 9/11, I had the privilege of seeing our great nation come together much like it did during World Wars I and II. It was a period of pride and unity that we desperately need right now in our country.
Greg LaVann, senior vice president of Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
I was paying for gas in a Circle K when I saw the first plane fly into one of the towers. They had the TV on and everyone in the store was frozen, you could have heard a pin drop.
I wanted to check on my family immediately. I honestly thought it couldn’t be real. It wasn’t until that night sitting and watching all the horrific footage that it became a reality.
In the span of a few hours in one day, so many lives were lost and families directly affected. It was incomprehensible and still is. This was my generation’s Pearl Harbor and JFK assassination. It changed everything.
Julie Engel, GYEDC president and CEO