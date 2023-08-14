The Yuma City Council established the Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Commission to serve in an advisory capacity to city administration and staff.

Nearly 20% of the population, or one out of every five persons, has a disability. The goal is to improve accessibility to those who experience disabilities, providing an avenue to communicate with the city regarding the needs of disabled persons, and ensuring essential services are available to the public.

