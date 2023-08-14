The Yuma City Council established the Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Commission to serve in an advisory capacity to city administration and staff.
Nearly 20% of the population, or one out of every five persons, has a disability. The goal is to improve accessibility to those who experience disabilities, providing an avenue to communicate with the city regarding the needs of disabled persons, and ensuring essential services are available to the public.
The commission will be comprised of members of the public with the council recommending who will serve on this group.
The commission will conduct outreach and receive input from people with disabilities living in and around the Yuma and be versed in the vision, purpose and requirements of the ADA and best practices for reducing barriers and increasing accessibility for people with disabilities.
The group will make recommendations to city staff and the administrator regarding services, policies and practices of the city impacting people with disabilities.
It will assist in prioritizing items contained in the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan and make annual recommendations and adjustments based on community needs.
Leslie McClendon, a former councilwoman and deputy mayor, thanked the council for its commitment to becoming more accessible. With her husband recently becoming wheelchair-bound, she previously noted that they have discovered many businesses are not ADA compliant or disabled-friendly.
“As you all know, this is very important to me. This commission you are voting to establish is just what our community needed, as there was not a voice at the table when it came to accessibility,” McClendon said. “And now with this commission and the different departments within the city, we now will be able to move the needle forward for the citizens who need this in their everyday life …
“Whether it’s updating existing streets, curbs, guidelines on new construction or construction, the hope is not that we only have all of our streets with curbs, with ramps, but our signals that are on our light poles will be equipped with the right equipment to help both the hearing and visually impaired cross the street safely,” she added.
McClendon also noted that the commission will play a major role in helping the Parks Department with updating amenities to include opportunities for everyone to play and enjoy.
“We all know this can’t be done overnight, and we also know that it takes money. But to be able to establish the needs and concerns is the first step. There will be opportunities for grant monies and other such things as we move into the budget, but again, I just want to thank you guys for getting this done. And this really is just the beginning,” McClendon noted.
Erin Eurek, a consultant with Kimley-Horn, presented information on the city’s newly developed ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.
“This is really just trying to make sure that we’re making everything accessible for anyone who visits or is living here in the city of Yuma,” she said. “That failure to comply can also result in withholding federal and state funding, and you can also leave yourself open to settlement agreements with the Department of Justice, as well as private lawsuits.”
However, Eurek noted, one of the most important aspect is “making sure everyone gets to be a part of the community and can participate in programs, services and activities as well as be able to access the physical facilities that the city has available for people to use.”
Eurek reviewed the five titles of the ADA and explained how they apply to the city’s transition plan and how the city will implement the requirements in a phased plan.
The plan calls for an ADA coordinator to oversee compliance and adopting and publishing a grievance procedure. Future phases include making sure that all city services, policies and practices are compliant and modifying them if they’re not.
It also provides an opportunity for people from the disability community or anyone else who’s interested in providing feedback, making sure that the city allows for comments to be presented, and then keeping a record of the self-evaluation findings. Citizens will be able to report non-compliant city facilities using the Yuma Click and Fix app.
The Transition Plan is a living document that’s going to be updated regularly. It lists the physical barriers to access, describes the methods that will be used to remove those and a prioritization schedule that “makes sense from a funding standpoint,” Eurek noted.
This document will be used in the city’s annual budgeting process. The city currently has a rough multi-year budget of about $300,000 a year, totaling $1.5 million over five years, for facility evaluations to determine what needs to be done.
The city will take an inventory of buildings, parks, signalized intersections, sidewalk corridors, unsignalized intersections and driveways along sidewalk corridors and railroad crossings along sidewalk corridors.