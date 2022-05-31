The Yuma Fire Department is getting a new ambulance, medical equipment and supplies totaling $402,828 using American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds.
The City Council also authorized the purchase of seven UCapIt medication dispensers from Bound Tree of Dublin, Ohio, for $105,332.
The council approved the purchases from various vendors “to meet the increasing demand of the growing community,” according to a staff report.
The ambulance will be fully functional and stocked with various medical supplies and equipment, including a CPR device, stair chair, gurney, cardiac monitor and accessories, traffic preemption vehicle kit and various communication equipment.
The city will buy the ambulance from Braun NW of Chehalis, Washington, for $218,192. Medical equipment and supplies are coming from Bound Tree Medical of Dublin, Ohio, and Life Assist of Rancho Cordova, California, for $25,500.
The Lucas CPR device, stair chair, gurney and associated equipment are being purchased from Stryker Medical of Chicago, Illinois, for $101,140. The cardiac monitors and accessories, with a price of $37,600, are coming from Zoll Medical Corp. of Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
The city is buying the GPS preemption vehicle kit from Advanced Traffic Products of Everett, Washington, for $3,320. The communication equipment is being purchased from Motorola Solutions of Yuma for $17,076.
Bound Tree will provide an annual subscription for the original hardware and software of the medication dispensers, through IDS iQ Technology, a cloud-based technology. The city’s annual software maintenance is $8,400, which is for the seven dispensers.
The in-house dispensers will allow paramedics to securely administer medications to patients, quickly restock medications and return the units back to service quicker than the current method.
The dispensers will also allow the city to obtain competitive bids and use cooperative purchase agreements to get the best price on medications rather than relying solely on the Yuma Regional Medical Center pharmacy.
With alternative transport locations coming onboard in the near future, such as the new hospital on Araby Road and Interstate 8, the units will not have to travel to YRMC to restock as the medications will be available at each station in a secured dispenser.
In addition, the dispensers will provide high-security storage of medications, including controlled substances. The machines communicate directly with the inventory software with real-time tracking of medication disbursement, location, lot number and expiration date of all medications in the fire stations.
In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon, Battalion Chief John Louser confirmed that the new ambulance will be equipped with power gurneys, which help prevent back injuries when loading patients.
“I always want to make sure that process is still moving forward,” McClendon said. “I don’t want to go backward.”
Councilman Chris Morris asked how much the department will save with the medication dispensers. Louser explained that it’s hard to quantify savings as the department will be able to buy medications on the open market but will still have to purchase some medications from YRMC, which has “fairly competitive” prices.
“The real savings that we’re planning on seeing is in the efficiencies. We’re planning on seeing less waste,” Louser said. “These machines will basically speak to our inventory software program that can alert on upcoming expiration dates so we can cycle medications and equipment to busier areas.”
The dispensers will also reduce unnecessary travel. Currently, the department only has access to the YRMC pharmacy, and every ambulance and fire truck has to travel to the hospital to replace medication.
“This can be a round trip as long as 20 or more miles, and that’s all fuel use and wear and tear on vehicles. The dispensers will virtually eliminate all the unnecessary travel. That’s where we’re planning to see the cost savings,” Louser added.
The department will also be able to adjust the inventory on hand. Currently, it stocks more medication because of supply chain issues at the YRMC pharmacy.
“But, in future years, when the supply chain is not an issue, we might run leaner to be more efficient,” he noted.
McClendon asked how medications would be tracked and kept secured. Louser explained that when the department receives medication, it will be entered into the inventory system and loaded into individual dispensers. When medication is needed, personnel will access a dispenser with a biometric reading and pin number, at which time the system will send an alert to staff detailing which medication was accessed, who accessed it, how much was taken and where it went.
“We can even match that medication to an exact event number. Our tracking actually will be significant,” Louser said.