Throughout May, downtown business Rebel and Rove is collecting household items for youth transitioning out of foster care – and owner Serena Koogle is calling on locals to help.
To establish their own homes, the youth are in need of new and gently used items like kitchenware, shower curtains, towels, dish soap and laundry detergent, bath tissue, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, et cetera.
“Those are items that, when you’re young like that, are expensive to purchase and maybe not first on your list when you have bills to pay and groceries to buy,” said Koogle. “They’re not asking for big crazy things; they’re just asking for simple kitchen items.
The initiative builds on a previous collaboration with the Arizona Children’s Association (ACA), which houses a collection of young adult services for 16- to 21-year-olds who have either started or are preparing to start the transition process out of the state or tribal foster care system.
“We’re just coming alongside as community help,” said Koogle. “They’re our kids, they’re our community. Whatever we can do to help them succeed. They shouldn’t be worrying about cookie sheets and shower curtains.”
In Yuma, about six youth whose cases are managed by ACA youth support specialist Claudia Caballero are aging out of foster care and into young adulthood.
To help them thrive in independence, Caballero has coached the youth in developing life skills traditionally imparted by one’s parents, like how to open a bank account and manage a budget; how to figure out their options for postsecondary education; building a résumé and applying for employment; and finding safe, affordable housing – which she helps furnish by “tapping into” community resources to supplement some of those everyday essentials.
“A lot of our youth are here with the anticipation of possibly going home – ‘When I age out, when I turn 18, I’m going to live with my mom and dad again – and sometimes that doesn’t always work out,” Caballero said. “Maybe they go home and it’s not what they thought, their eyes are open and they realize Mom is not an ideal place for them to be able to grow and become a successful adult. So it’s very important for them to be able to tap into community resources and services to become successful adults.”
According to Caballero, the job losses and reduction in available hours brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has been immensely challenging for transitioning youth as they try to establish their own homes and independent lives while covering new expenses like security deposits, monthly rent payments and essential household items. Now more than ever, individuals with the means and desire to help supplement the latter are invaluable to transitioning youths’ stability and success as young adults
“They’re so young and they don’t have families to fall back on or a plan B; those resources are incredibly important for them,” Caballero said. “There are so many youth who have benefitted from donations and community resources that, otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to access or have knowledge of and instead would flounder. Being able to provide them with people who are out in the community who would like to help is a great deal of the reason why they’re successful and able to be independent.”
Individuals can drop off donations at Rebel and Rove, located at 299 S. Main St., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays (with the exception of Mother’s Day). Both walk-in and curbside drop offs are accepted, Koogle said – just call the store at 928-782-7683 and an associate will meet you out front.
As a mother and grandmother, Koogle said her reason for joining the cause is simple: “I just heard of a need that tugged at my heartstrings.”
“Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to have a home to go to, so I think it’s important for us to help make it as easy a transition as we can,” she said. “That’s such a tender age, and I really worry about that transition period and what can happen to those kids if they don’t get the help that they need – it’s about breaking the cycle. If everybody in Yuma becomes their moms and dads when their moms and dads aren’t able to be there for them, the ability for them to reach their goals, to be successful, go to school, own their own businesses, work for a company and have pride in what they do – the sky’s the limit for them, they just need the support.”
Koogle said she’s seen Yumans come to the aid of one another to offer support and alleviate burdens on countless occasions, and she’s confident she’ll see them rise to the occasion once more.
“The Yuma community – they really come out and help whenever they know there’s a need,” Koogle said. “We’ll just be the liaison to get the items where they need to go. Really, honestly, it couldn’t happen without everybody in Yuma. Last time it was crazy, the amount of stuff that came in – people went above and beyond, they brought laundry baskets filled with items. I’m really hoping it will happen again. When they hear about a need, the troops rally. We’re really, really lucky here.”