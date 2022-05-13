A man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting appeared in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday with a new attorney.
During a hearing for Gabriel Aragon, Conflict Administrator Ron Jones informed the court that Phoenix attorney Michael Bernays has been appointed to the case.
Bernays, who appeared telephonically, then informed the court that he has filed a notice of appearance and will be taking over the case.
He also asked that since he is representing another client in Yuma, that Aragon’s hearing be scheduled on the same date and time so he can be present at both hearings.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted the request and scheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 26.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage. He remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case and has a trial scheduled to begin in August.
Bernays also represents former Yuma police officer Bobby Garcia, who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship in 2019 with a 17-year-old girl. He remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.