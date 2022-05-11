The man charged in connection to sexually abusing three female juveniles will have new court-appointed representation at his next hearing in June.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey remanded Roberto Garcia’s case to the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to have a new attorney appointed to represent him.
Garcia was represented by attorney Phil Hineman and had a trial scheduled to begin on May 4.
However, Hineman filed a written motion with the court on April 28 requesting to withdraw from the case, citing irreconcilable differences between himself and Garcia.
Hineman’s request was granted, and Garcia’s trial was vacated.
Garcia has been charged with a total of eight criminal offenses for allegedly sexually abusing three female juveniles who were under the age of 12. He had previously been employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground when the alleged abuse had occurred.
He has turned down a plea offer in which he would have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, placed on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.
He now faces a combined 82-1/2 years if convicted.
A trial setting hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 7. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on the previously set $100,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to Amberly’s Place in July 2021 in reference to a possible sexual abuse case.
While there they interviewed two juvenile victims who disclosed that they had been molested and assaulted on separate occasions.
Afterwards, investigators went to YPG where they spoke to and later arrested Garcia, who also resided on base.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.