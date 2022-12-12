A new bathroom is going into the Ray Smucker Park, and new street and traffic light poles will replace aging ones across the city.

These are among the purchases recently approved by the Yuma City Council. Officials agreed to pay $124,630 for the new bathroom at Smucker Park, which is located on Avenue A and 28th Street, and $100,000 for the new street and traffic light poles.

