A new bathroom is going into the Ray Smucker Park, and new street and traffic light poles will replace aging ones across the city.
These are among the purchases recently approved by the Yuma City Council. Officials agreed to pay $124,630 for the new bathroom at Smucker Park, which is located on Avenue A and 28th Street, and $100,000 for the new street and traffic light poles.
The city will buy the prefabricated restroom from CXT Inc. of Spokane Valley, Washington, with American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
The current restroom facility is “beyond repair” and will be demolished. It is no longer compliant with the American Disabilities Act, according to a staff report.
In addition to its age, the facility is also experiencing plumbing failures and roof degradation and the wall surfaces are in poor condition, staff stated.
The purchase of street and traffic light poles supports an ongoing project that is replacing aging poles throughout the city. Poles with extensive corrosion affecting the structural integrity will be replaced, staff reported.
The council awarded a one-year contract for the purchase of the street and traffic poles to two Phoenix-based companies, Cem-Tec Corp. and Clark Electric Sales, which also does business as Clark Transportation Solutions.
Each vendor has the option to renew the contract for four additional one-year periods, one year at a time, depending on funds and performance, for an estimated first-year expenditure of $50,000, which over the term of the contract will exceed $100,000.
In addition, the council approved a resolution that orders landscaping improvements for Municipal Improvement District No. 124, which serves La Vida Subdivision. The order calls for operation, maintenance and repair landscaping improvements within, near and adjacent to the retention and detention basins, parking areas, parkways and related facilities together with other pertinent structures.
The property owners within the district will be assessed the costs of the landscape improvements.
The council also adopted an ordinance that updates the subdivision code in an effort to streamline the submittal process and facilitate new development. The updates include shorter timelines and new development opportunities.
And three proposed ordinances were introduced:
• An agreement for the sale and development of the southwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, located in the intersection known as Center Pointe Commons.
• The acceptance of a gift of additional right-of-way for future installation of a sanitary sewer line, east and west of the Avenue 4E sewer line extension project.
• A declaration as surplus of city-owned 1.0838 acres located north of 32nd Street and west of Avenue 8E and authorize its sale.