SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – COVID-19 infections rebounded in Sonora in the last week, along with the record numbers of new cases of the virus registered in the country.
From Jan. 2 to 9, the state added 3,549 new confirmed cases of the virus, one of the highest weekly figures of the pandemic, while in Mexico the highest number of infections per day was registered, with 30,671 confirmed on Jan. 8, according to the official report.
“Despite having a significant peak in cases at times, we do not necessarily have a peak in hospitalized patients,” said Gabriela Nacumendi, undersecretary of the Sonora Ministry of Health, in a message on social media.
The highest daily number of the week was Saturday, when 762 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Sonora, after three days in which 600 new daily cases were exceeded.
Nacumendi acknowledged that it was the highest peak of infections, but stressed that, due to the advance in vaccination against the virus, 96% of the cases were not serious.
With these figures, Sonora reached 127,259 confirmed cases and 9,220 deaths associated with the virus, with 50 deaths for the week.
At the local level, San Luis Rio Colorado also had a significant spike in infections, with 180 new confirmed cases, for a total of 6,505.
There was one death associated with the pandemic, raising the number of fatalities in the city to 693.
Both Sonora and San Luis R.C. maintain the medium risk level, or yellow color in the color-coded scale of risk levels for COVID-19.
In Baja California, the second week of the year brought 4,830 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 97,621. In addition, 64 deaths were reported, for a total of 11,178.
Neighboring Mexicali reached 37,201 confirmed cases, with 1,217 in the last week, and 4,073 deaths, 21 of them reported in the same period.
It has one of the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases in the country, with 6,090, even though it is classified as medium epidemiological risk.