Amended charges have been filed in Yuma County Superior Court against the man charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel earlier this year.
The new indictment charges Izak Lucero with 1st-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
Lucero, who remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond, was arraigned on the new charges Thursday by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson.
He is charged in connection to the Aug. 22 death of 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, who was shot multiple times.
The prosecution had the case remanded back to the grand jury in October and the new indictment replaces the previous indictment of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nelson also appointed the Yuma County Public Defenders Office to represent Lucero since his previous attorney withdrew from the case due to a conflict of interest.
Lucero’s next court appearance was scheduled for 8;30 a.m. on Dec. 17 for a status hearing.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a man, now known to be Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.