An alternative option for high school students in need of credit recovery opportunities – or simply an accelerated or more flexible class schedule – now exists in Yuma, and it’s housed inside the Yuma Family YMCA at 1917 W. 32nd Street.
Accredited through the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Student Choice High School’s Yuma campus opened its doors in November – the first campus to open outside of Maricopa County in its 20-year legacy.
“The focus of the school is catered to support students who need to either catch up on their credits or just need an alternative learning environment where they can get ahead on their credits,” said the Yuma campus’ principal Gerardo Huerta. “I know the term ‘alternative education’ has a negative stigma to it, but we’re not just servicing what people would call ‘at-risk’ kids; if a student feels that they need to get ahead, this self-paced curriculum is truly what serves them.”
Student Choice follows an online curriculum compliant with Arizona common core standards, affording students the opportunity to work at their pace and gain instruction from certified teachers who teach the courses remotely from the district office.
“They’re not talking to a robot or a computer like a lot of credit recovery programs; they get the support from an actual teacher, they’re talking through the computer to a live educator who knows what the subject matter is,” Huerta said.
And because the curriculum is self-paced, Student Choice is able to serve students in all walks of life.
“Students who work full time or need to support a family, or English language learners (ELLs) who are behind because of the language barrier – this is something that caters to them and really can support them,” Huerta said. “Coming from San Luis, which has a large ELL population, I can attest to that. They’re very motivated kids and the sad reality is that because of that language barrier, oftentimes they fall behind and all the doors close for them. Student Choice is here to partner with other schools to bring opportunities back into their reach.”
Presently, the Yuma campus serves 11th and 12th grades, but Huerta said that it will eventually expand to 9th and 10th grades as well.
To enroll, students – or parents and guardians if students are younger than 18 – can visit www.studentchoicehighschool.com and select “Enroll Now.”
Upon enrollment, students or families meet with Huerta for an initial intake meeting, reviewing the credits students have already completed as well as those that are still outstanding. Together, they identify the student’s personal goals for college, trade certification, military or the workforce and develop a student success plan tailored around those goals.
“This is one of the tools we have at Student Choice: a pathway and a guide for all the students who need that support to know what they need to do post high school,” Huerta said.
Though the curriculum is solely online, the campus is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for students who want or need to work on their assignments on site.
According to Huerta, students attending the Yuma campus also receive a free YMCA membership as well as access to on-site childcare provided by YMCA staff, all provided at no cost to them.
“Sometimes life just hits you and you become a parent, or illness hits a family hard and students are forced to become a source of income for their family,” said Huerta. “And sometimes because of that, they have to drop out of school. But we don’t want that. We want to reach these kids and let them know, ‘You can still work and do all these things to support your family and still work on your schoolwork, and we’re here to be flexible and support you in that.’”
A native of San Luis, Huerta earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with an emphasis in English from Arizona State University in 2014. He began his career as an English and AVID teacher at San Luis High School, where he taught for nearly seven years before transitioning to administration at Student Choice.
Huerta recently completed his master’s degree in education administration and leadership with Grand Canyon University. In addition to his new role as Student Choice principal, Huerta also coaches the girls’ soccer team at Yuma Catholic High School.
“I love students, that’s just my thing,” he said. “Going into this role was something I could do to put my stamp on the community, because I’m from here. I went to college at ASU, but I love my community and always knew that I wanted to come back. I truly care about students who want to succeed. A lot of times, at-risk students who need an alternative education just need a champion, someone to guide them and to push them.”
According to Huerta, rather than competing with the other high schools in Yuma County, Student Choice aims to be a partner and ally in supporting graduation rates, as students have the choice between remaining at Student Choice or returning to their home campus upon catching up on their missing credits.
“We’re in the business of helping students,” Huerta said. “If they catch up on their credits, they can rejoin their traditional public school and return as a senior who’s credit-current, or they can stay here if they want to graduate a little earlier. Our high school diploma holds the same value as any other diploma they would get in any school here; but if a student’s goal is to catch up on credits and return to their school, we will send them back. Whatever decision a student makes, we support that.”
“We want the other schools to see us as a partner,” he added. “We’re a charter school, and I know many public schools see charter schools as the enemy who just want enrollment. Obviously any school wants high enrollment, that’s a reality – but we’re here to support local students and local high schools as a resource.”
For more information on Student Choice High School in Yuma, contact the campus by phone at 928-385-1834 or via email at Yuma.Admin@schsaz.com, or visit www.studentchoicehighschool.com/Yuma-Campus.