The Marines and sailors assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma now have the opportunity to eat all of their meals at a brand-new chow hall, which officially opened in February.
“This new chow hall allows MCAS Yuma to support a greater number of forces and continue to be a premier training location that enables our tenants, other Marine Corps commands, visiting military and interagency forces to enhances their mission capabilities and combat readiness,” said Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) Director Capt. Brett Vannier.
Master Sgt. Michael Meeks, food technician for MCAS Yuma, explained that the old mess hall was built in 1960 and was the oldest in the Marine Corps, serving an average of between 700,000 to a million meals a year.
“The old mess hall was only supposed to be in service for a certain period of time,” Meeks said. “It was well beyond its shelf life and a new facility was desperately needed.”
While feeding the station’s more than 3,000 personnel every day was hard enough with an outdated kitchen, it became more of a next-to-impossible task considering MCAS Yuma is the busiest air station in the Marine Corps, constantly hosting units who come here to train.
The air station’s population also doubles twice a year during the biannual Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Course.
“More training and a larger number of personnel require a larger facility,” Meeks said.
Built at a cost of $369 million, the new chow hall, which is 20 to 30 percent larger, will accommodate up to 725 personnel, which is nearly double the old facility.
The old chow hall will eventually be demolished, and a new barracks will be built on the site in the near future.
In addition to the main food line, the new chow hall features an open-floor seating concept, a pizza bar with a wood fire grill, and two additional specialty bars for food such as pastas and fusion style meals.
There is also a horseshoe-shaped salad bar with cold items on one side and hot on the other, and a pastry bar with a soft-serve ice cream machine.
But perhaps the most interesting features of the new mess hall are its new dine-out options: a walkup window and a drive-thru, which will be open soon.
“I think the Marines are definitely going to enjoy it,” said Assistant Contracting Officer Sgt. Jose Maciasmeza. “I’ve already heard a lot of good things from the Marines. They like the new look. It is more spacious and modern.”
He added that the new Pizza Bar is definitely a big hit. Outdoor seating is available in front of the building.
The new chow hall is open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for dinner.
Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to noon for brunch and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for supper.
Meeks also said that during the planning of the new chow hall Marines were informally surveyed as to what they would like to see included.
He added that since it has opened the number of Marines coming through the new chow for each meal has already gone up.