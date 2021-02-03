Prosecutor Claudia M. González Jiménez has been appointed to fill a vacant court commission bench seat, the Yuma County Superior Court announced on Tuesday.
She was recently appointed to the position by Presiding Superior Court Judge David Haws. She will be filling the seat left open by the retirement of Judge Kathryn Stocking-Tate, who left the Yuma County Bench after more than 15 years of service.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve the Yuma community in the new capacity,” Gonzalez Jimenez said in accepting the appointment.
While court commissioners are not elected, they have the same powers as a judge to hear court cases and can make legally binding judgements.
The Yuma County Judicial Selection Committee convened on Saturday and interviewed four candidates, including Arizona Assistant Attorney General Eliza B. Johnson, Somerton City Attorney Jorge Lozano and Darci D. Weede, Yuma Justice of the Peace Judge Pro Tempore.
The Judicial Selection Committee chose Gonzalez Jiménez as the top candidate and recommended her name to Haws for appointment.
Yuma County Administrative Order 2021-02 sets forth the process of selecting judicial officers, indicating that the presiding judge makes the ultimate selection and appointment.
The order states that, ‘if the judge of the court in which the appointee serves recommends any applicant other than the one ranked first, justification for it must be made.”
“I am very appreciative of the time and work invested by Yuma County’s blue ribbon committee in evaluating all of the applicants and providing me with their recommendation,” Haws said. “Further, I was impressed with the caliber of the candidates and am pleased with the committee’s decision.”
Haws added, “I have confidence that Ms. González Jiménez will serve on the bench with fairness and integrity.”
No date has been set yet as to when Gonzalez Jimenez will begin her new position as court commissioner. However, when she does, she will preside over the domestic relations and probate caseload that had been previously assigned to Superior Court Judge Erin Farar, who was appointed to be the Juvenile Court Presiding Judge on Jan. 1.
González Jiménez is a graduate of the University of Arizona’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and has been with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office since July of 2014.
Prior to that she was employed as a Yuma County Assistant Legal Defender and as an immigration attorney for several years.
The selection committee previously met on Jan. 16 to screen seven of the applicants, which also included attorneys Michael K. Henson and Douglas LaSota and prosecutor Nathaniel T. Sorenson, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.
Serving on the selection committee was Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould, Appellate Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz, San Luis High School Principal Lucky Arviso, businessman Phil Townsend and Stocking-Tate.
Both Gould and Cruz are also former Yuma County Superior Court judges.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.